Riverview Rotary presents $50,000 gift to Danville for riverfront park

The Danville Riverview Rotary stepped up in 2018 when Bill Sgrinia, a Rotarian and director of Danville Parks and Recreation Department, approached the club requesting its support and financial assistance to achieve the community’s vision for a waterfront park in Downtown Danville located adjacent to Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and Main Street Plaza.
Riverview Rotary’s annual Ducks on the Dan fundraising effort, supported by a huge team of Rotarians and community organizations, created the fundraising component that allowed Riverview Rotary to raise $50,000 in just three years.
“Although $50,000 is a small portion of the millions the city of Danville has secured for the construction of this vibrant addition to the downtown area, this gift is made possible because thousands of individuals donated $5 to watch 3,000 rubber ducks travel down the Dan River,” said Martha Walker Riverview Rotary’s president.
The money was presented to Danville City Council on Tuesday evening.
Each year, Interact students from Tunstall and Dan River high schools join other volunteers to launch the ducks; the Danville Life Saving Crew and Chief Robbie Woodall work directly with Riverview to ensure a safe water event; and kayakers spend a morning navigating and wrangling ducks who stray too far past the finish line.
Tickets are sold by Riverview members. On the day of the race, community members line the walking bridge to watch the explosion of yellow as the rubber ducks make their way down the rolling Dan.
“We saw this as one more way Riverview Rotary could invest in the quality of life for Danville. As a Rotarian, committee chair, and past President, I was dedicated to doing my part to reach our commitment” said Glenn McClanahan. “All of this amazing work generated the dollars that made this $50,000 gift to the City of Danville possible.”
Sgrinia said that “it is the generous support from civic organizations, businesses, foundations and individuals is making this park a reality.”
Riverview Rotary began its service to the Danville community in 1988 when Rotarians from the Danville club acted on its vision to create a new Rotary club. This service organization is united with Rotarians throughout the world to “to exchange ideas, build relationships, and take action."
Overall, the club has generated over $900,000 in the last two decades enabling the Riverview Rotary Club to deliver on its “take action” mission.