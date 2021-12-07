Riverview Rotary presents $50,000 gift to Danville for riverfront park

Tickets are sold by Riverview members. On the day of the race, community members line the walking bridge to watch the explosion of yellow as the rubber ducks make their way down the rolling Dan.

“We saw this as one more way Riverview Rotary could invest in the quality of life for Danville. As a Rotarian, committee chair, and past President, I was dedicated to doing my part to reach our commitment” said Glenn McClanahan. “All of this amazing work generated the dollars that made this $50,000 gift to the City of Danville possible.”

Sgrinia said that “it is the generous support from civic organizations, businesses, foundations and individuals is making this park a reality.”

Riverview Rotary began its service to the Danville community in 1988 when Rotarians from the Danville club acted on its vision to create a new Rotary club. This service organization is united with Rotarians throughout the world to “to exchange ideas, build relationships, and take action."

Overall, the club has generated over $900,000 in the last two decades enabling the Riverview Rotary Club to deliver on its “take action” mission.