Rockin' festivals planned at Blairs amphitheater sound a need for ordinance change

“Blue Ridge Amphitheater is a massive game-changer for this market,” Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Slye said in March. “While we have been able to bring many notable acts to this region in recent years, the launch of this venue will allow us to deliver a tier of talent many did not believe could routinely come.”

Representatives from Purpose Driven Events will be at Wednesday’s information meeting to provide details and plans for upcoming events. One of those festivals, according to its website, will be the Blue Ridge Rock Fest planned for four days in September.

In September 2019, Absolute Journey — a tribute band for Journey — kicked off a Ridge Classic Rock Festival at the then-White Oak Mountain Amphitheater. That festival offered performances from tribute bands, alcohol and food, and games.

The meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday will be streamed live on the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Residents also may attend in-person at the Pittsylvania County ECC Auditorium at 39 Bank St. in Chatham.

A group of residents worried about the noise and excess traffic planned to gather last week to discuss the impact on the upcoming festivals.