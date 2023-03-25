Stuart J. Turille Jr., Pittsylvania County's new administrator, will receive a $190,000 yearly salary, money to break his current lease and allotment for up to four months of housing, according to his employment agreement.

The Danville Register & Bee obtained the public document via a Freedom of Information Act request this week.

Turille, a native of Lynchburg, will take over leading the county April 1 after a 6-1 vote Tuesday night by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

It will mark the first time since January 2022 that the county will have an administrator without an "interim" title.

Former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman was terminated from his position during a reorganizational meeting for supervisors in January 2022.

Vic Ingram, who was elected to chair the board last year, along with then-supervisor Jesse Barksdale, Darrell Dalton and Tim Chesher voted to fire Smitherman, clearing the 4-3 majority.

A settlement netted Smitherman $200,000 in severance pay and reinstated a $9,237 bonus the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved for him in December 2021, a month before his ousting.

Smitherman's salary was $188,746.

On Tuesday, Ingram — no longer chairman of the board — was the only member who voted against the employment agreement for Turille, but still vowed to work with him.

In addition to Turille's $190,000 annual pay, he'll also receive $12,000 each year to be used for “deferred compensation" and things like medical/dental insurance or disability insurance.

The county also is paying a $1,862 termination fee for Turille's current home so he can move to the county, something he's required to do by April 1. His agreement also states he must maintain a residence within the boundaries of the county.

“I’m coming here with my family to be a part of this community," Turille said Tuesday night in addressing the board of supervisors. "We’re going to protect the community, particularly the rural aspect and the history of it.”

Turille will receive up to $5,000 in moving expenses and a reimbursement of $1,400 for up to four months of living expenses, the contract states.

According to the agreement, the board has the right to "terminate the services of the county administrator at any time."

If that happens during this calendar year, the county must pay Turille a three-month severance of his salary and accrued benefits. In addition, benefits — including health insurance — will continue for three months.

If he's terminated next year, the severance will be for a six-month period. In 2025, he will receive nine months of severance if the board fires him.

By 2026, his severance package will be for a full year.

"However, that in the event the administrator is terminated at any time during his employment because of the commission of an act involving moral turpitude, malfeasance, or dishonesty, then, in that event, the county shall have no obligation to award the severance payment and benefits designated," the agreement states.

Should Turille decide to resign, he needs to give the board 30 days notice.

Starting April 1, he'll get 20 days of annual leave that he can bank and each April he will receive an additional 20 days. As far as sick time, he'll accrue that at a rate of 4 hours per pay period.

Other benefits include a county vehicle he can use for government business or “incidental personal use" like driving to and from home.

“My door will always be open,” he told residents gathered Tuesday night for the board meeting.

Turille has experience in private and public sectors and has been involved with local government management in Virginia and North Carolina for more than 20 years.

He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia, has a Master of Arts degree in international affairs from George Washington University and a Master of Public Administration degree from the Askew School at Florida State University, according to the county.

“It will not be about me," he said. "Wherever we go, we will go together, always looking for an overreaching vision for what is best for the community."