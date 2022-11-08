Sales tax increase on track to pass in Pittsylvania County

With all precincts reporting — except for absentee ballots not yet received — it appears a 1% sales tax referendum to fund Pittsylvania County school renovations is on track to pass with 51% of the votes.

The measure was a do-over from last year when only 14 votes doomed the passage.

The money from the sales tax will help pay for renovations to elementary schools in the county.

Based on unofficial results Tuesday evening, 12,294 voted in favor of the sales tax while 11,364 were opposed, creating a margin of 930 votes.

While some absentee ballots could still be received by the deadline and processed later, it wasn't immediately clear if more than 930 ballots remained out to put the passage in jeopardy.

Results are unofficial until certified, which should occur in Virginia by Monday.