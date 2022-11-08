Sales tax to fund school upgrades passes in Pittsylvania County

A year after failing by only 14 votes, Pittsylvania County residents approved a 1% sales tax referendum to fund school renovations.

The measure was still close with 930 votes tipping the balance. Based on unofficial results as of Wednesday, 12,294 residents voted in favor of the sales tax while 11,364 were opposed. With less than 300 absentee ballots out, it's not enough to change the outcome, according to Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee.

More than 50% of registered voters turned out in Tuesday's election.

"I would like to thank the residents of the County for supporting the referendum," Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones told the Register & Bee via email Wednesday. "Appreciation is also expressed to the Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, the School Board, the Board of Supervisors, School Division staff, the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, and business and industry leaders for their leadership and endorsements of this referendum."

The money from the sales tax will help pay for renovations to elementary schools in the county. Local leaders pushed this method of revenue collection as a way to drive funding from residents outside of Pittsylvania County who pass through to make purchases.

“The beauty of this 1% sales tax ... is that we are allowing others that pass through that don’t live here to help pay for the renovations of our schools,” Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram said last week.

The official question on the ballot said: “Should Pittsylvania County be authorized to levy a general retail sales tax at a rate not to exceed one percent (1%), provided the revenue from the sales tax shall be used solely for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools in Pittsylvania County and that the sales tax shall expire by September 30, 2042?”

Danville residents voted in favor of the sales tax last year. Halifax County was one of the first localities in the state to approved the tax in a 2019 ballot measure.

"The funds generated by the referendum will be used to cover expenses to renovate the division’s oldest elementary schools in need of roof and window replacements and HVAC repairs," Jones said. "It will be used to eliminate the need for the 26 mobile units that currently serve as classrooms and will place these students in brick and mortar classrooms."

Marking the second year of the referendum, it was a do-or-die situation Tuesday night as leaders pointed to the fact it was the last time it could go on the ballot.

Increasing the sales tax will bring it up to 6.3%, which is less than the 6.75% to 7.5% charged in North Carolina and on par with that of Danville.

In addition to upgrades, the funding from the tax will allow the division to build safety vestibules in the schools as a security measure. Also, offerings at the Career and Technical Center will be able to grow, thanks to the approval by voters.

Other races

Elsewhere in the county, the race for Chatham mayor was separated by only 22 votes with Alisa Bradford Davis capturing 350 compared to Irvin Perry's 328.

"I doubt there are enough ballots let to affect this town election," Keesee said, referring to absente ballots that still may be out.

All votes are unofficial until certified, a process expected to happen by Monday.

"Although voter notices were mailed to all residence, voters went to their old location were frustrated," Keesee pointed out, noting a recent redistricting process "several thousand residents" and moved them to another polling location.

"The November 8, 2022, election in Pittsylvania County was yet another successful election," she told the Register & Bee. "I am thankful to all those that served at the polling locations as well as all those that voted. The Elections Department's core value is servitude to the citizens of this County, we are honored to serve you."

In the race for three seats on Chatham Town Council, Teresa Easley, who previously served on council, was the top vote-getter at 348 followed by incumbents Janet Royster Bishop at 332 and William Black with 249. Tommie-Jo Lewis was edged out of the race with 211 votes.

In Gretna, Mayor Keith Motley, who ran unopposed, captured 309 votes. Three incumbents — also unopposed — Michael L. Bond, Deborah P. Moran and Michael D. Burnette kept their seats. Moran led the votes with 248, Bond received 211 and Burnett got 205.

Hurt Town Council incumbents Gary N. Poindexter and Shirley M. Barksdale-Hill keep their seats with 39 and 38 votes respectively. A third seat held by Donney Johnson, who did not run for reelection, was won by Robert W. Majure with 30 votes.

Christopher L. Perdieu, an incumbent, won a special election to serve out the remainder of the previous office holder’s term on Hurt Town Council with 49 votes.