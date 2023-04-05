After being in the works for roughly three years, the Schoolfield District Master Plan proposing a bold new vision for the former Dan River village and surrounding area was presented to Danville City Council on Tuesday night.

The plan aired during City Council's work session presented an opportunity for the city to take advantage of the Caesars Virginia casino resort to "improve the health and wellbeing of the community," according to the plan developed by WRT, an urban planning and design and architecture firm in Philadelphia.

Concepts in the plan include converting spaces in the area to public amenities and enhancing roadways to accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic, as well as vehicles.

The plan's purpose is to also "increase the city's resiliency, spur new investment and economic development, preserve heritage and history and stitch together the threads of Schoolfield and Danville into a rich and vibrant tapestry," according to the document.

"The New Schoolfield District Plan reimagines the area surrounding the former mill as a dynamic village that balances economic opportunity, social responsibility and environmental needs," the plan states.

The four main themes of the district plan include:

Community, character and identity: to preserve and celebrate the history and legacy of Schoolfield and create welcoming gateways into the community;

Housing and economic development: to combat displacement and identify equitable and inclusive revitalization and development opportunities that meet the needs of existing and future residents;

Ecology and open space: to enhance the existing open and natural spaces and find opportunities to create new family friendly spaces for recreation, habitat and respite; and

Mobility, connectivity and infrastructure: to emphasize Main Street as the city’s spine and create seamless multi-modal connections between the North Carolina line and the River District.

WRT developed the plan with help from Dewberry and several other firms.

The Schoolfield district plan includes three main elements:

A corridor plan for West Main Street that establishes gateways and strengthens the connections between people and places;

A master plan that focuses on five catalyst sites, conceiving plans for a range of development and ideas along the corridor;

A neighborhood plan proposing strategies to support Schoolfield residents and improve overall health and well-being.

The five catalyst sites, chosen by residents for emphasis in the plan, include the interchange near the North Carolina line, the Main Street green area across from the Caesars Virginia casino site, the Baltimore Avenue cluster at Main Street and Baltimore Avenue, the shopping center at Ballou Park and the filtration plant and Schoolfield woods on Memorial Drive.

Ideas for improving the area included adding bicycle lanes, enhancing walkability and transit improvements. Others included maintaining the median along the West Main corridor from the North Carolina state line with plantings "as a welcoming threshold into the city," said Jared McKnight, senior associate and designer with WRT.

Continuous sidewalks and bikeways along West Main in Schoolfield would enhance mobility, McKnight told council members.

"This isn't to say this is a proposed buildout," McKnight said. "We're creating a number of strategies creating a more vibrant and welcoming gateway into Danville."

More public spaces such as a Main Street Green gathering area across from Caesars would establish a central gathering node and be a way to connect Schoolfield's past and future, he said.

Other ideas included different types of affordable housing options, from mixed-use to multi-family to townhomes.

As for Schoolfield Woods, there is potential for a trail system and new uses for the former filtration plant, he said.

The area "could support different types of mixed-use development," McKnight said.

Amie Patel, planner for WRT, talked about supporting existing residents in Schoolfield to make sure they have access to the amenities that may come to the neighborhood. She also alluded to the housing shortage in the city.

"There's a need for more housing," Patel said. "This is a nationwide trend."

Those homes are there to stay and "we should be supportive of them," she said, adding that housing needs to be affordable and sustainable.

WRT held public events during the master-plan process to get input from residents. Planners had great dialogue and received a tremendous amount of ideas from the public, said WRT Principal Keiko Tsuruta Cramer.

Focus shifts

WRT first began work on developing a plan for the former Dan River Inc. site — where Caesars Virginia is building its casino — about three years ago.

But that was before Danville voters approved the casino in the city in November 2020.

Before a casino was proposed at Schoolfield, WRT was conducting a Schoolfield master plan to possibly turn the former industrial site into a mixed-use campus.

But the proposed casino and voter approval of the idea in November 2020 changed that, prompting the firm and city officials to shift the focus outside of the 85-acre Schoolfield site’s footprint.

"We took what was focused on in that ... parcel and expanded it," Danville Economic Development and Tourism Director Corrie T. Bobe told council.

So the main three elements came to be included in a broader endeavor known as the Schoolfield district plan.

Schoolfield is deemed a state and federally recognized historic district.

The designation highlights the important role the district played in the community and opens up opportunities for developers to access historic tax credits to pursue redevelopment projects.

The Schoolfield village was founded as an independent company town in 1903 by Dan River Inc., which produced cloth for home and apparel from 1882 to 2006.

The structures built in Schoolfield included homes, stores and industrial properties.

The Caesars Virginia casino being built at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield along West Main Street is expected to be complete in late 2024. A temporary casino for residents and visitors to enjoy until the permanent one is constructed is set to open the middle of this year.

Other council items

In another matter, Danville City Council voted 7-1 during its regular meeting to change the city code to allow gambling and the sale of beer and wine in a casino gaming establishment and between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday in the casino entertainment district.

Councilman Madison Whittle voted no.

Councilman Larry Campbell Jr. was absent.

Vice Mayor Gary Miller asked what would happen after 6 a.m. under the new rule. City Attorney Clarke Whitfield said establishments in the casino entertainment district can sell beer and wine 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Miller pointed out that the old rule will still apply to other businesses in the city.

"It's going to give an unfair advantage to the casino," Miller said.

Councilman Lee Vogler brought up the idea to apply the midnight to 6 a.m. rule to all establishments.

"I would like to have that discussion in a work session," he said.