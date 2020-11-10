Schoolfield site sold to Caesars; IDA purchases former former Ecomnets location

The Danville Industrial Development Authority approved Tuesday the sale of the Schoolfield site on West Main Street to Caesars Entertainment for $5 million.
Board members also approved the IDA's purchase of the former Ecomnets location at 1 Ecomnets Way off Cane Creek Boulevard from First National Bank of Pennsylvania for $925,000.
IDA board members voted 6-0 during their meeting for the sale of the Schoolfield site. Caesars, based in Paradise, Nevada, pledged to buy the site if voters approved the casino referendum.
This 78-acre site includes the 617,000-square-foot former Dan River Inc. finishing building. Company officials have said they are not sure what they will do with the structure.
City voters cast their ballots on Nov. 3 overwhelmingly in favor of a casino.
The sale should be final by the end of the year, Economic Development Director Corrie Teague Bobe said.
Caesars plans to complete the casino resort project and have it operating in 2023.
As for the Ecomnets purchase, the IDA passed a resolution authorizing the purchase and sale and actual purchase of the property following a closed session. The vote was 6-0.
City officials would not say why the IDA bought the property that includes a vacant structure.
"We're going to have something going in there," IDA Board Chairman Neal Morris told the Danville Register & Bee just before the meeting. Morris would not elaborate further.
Bobe would not reveal what would happen with the 20,166-square-foot building.
"At this time, no additional details are available," she said.
The property has been assessed at $1.34 million, Bobe said.
EcomNets arrived in Danville in 2010 announcing it would bring 160 high-paying jobs and invest $2 million to open a “green” computer manufacturing facility.
Local and state politicians descended on Danville for the announcement, during which it was learned that the Tobacco Commission had approved a $500,000 grant for the project and the Danville Regional Foundation awarded the company $90,000.
But all or most of the grants had to be repaid after EcomNets did not meet its agreement.
In 2016, Raju Kasuri and Smriti Jharia — a married couple accused of visa fraud and defrauding the United States through EcomNets — pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to forfeit more than $20 million in proceeds from the fraud schemes.
Kasuri was the founder and CEO of EcomNets.
