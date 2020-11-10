Schoolfield site sold to Caesars; IDA purchases former former Ecomnets location

"We're going to have something going in there," IDA Board Chairman Neal Morris told the Danville Register & Bee just before the meeting. Morris would not elaborate further.

Bobe would not reveal what would happen with the 20,166-square-foot building.

"At this time, no additional details are available," she said.

The property has been assessed at $1.34 million, Bobe said.

EcomNets arrived in Danville in 2010 announcing it would bring 160 high-paying jobs and invest $2 million to open a “green” computer manufacturing facility.

Local and state politicians descended on Danville for the announcement, during which it was learned that the Tobacco Commission had approved a $500,000 grant for the project and the Danville Regional Foundation awarded the company $90,000.

But all or most of the grants had to be repaid after EcomNets did not meet its agreement.

In 2016, Raju Kasuri and Smriti Jharia — a married couple accused of visa fraud and defrauding the United States through EcomNets — pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to forfeit more than $20 million in proceeds from the fraud schemes.

Kasuri was the founder and CEO of EcomNets.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.