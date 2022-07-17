Search for new Pittsylvania County administrator continues

The process to find a new administrator for Pittsylvania County could take several more months after county leaders recently decided to broaden the search nationally.

Last week, members of the board of supervisors met with representatives from the Berkley Group, the government consulting firm the county has tasked with selecting a new administrator.

Over the next few weeks, the group is expected to develop a "comprehensive position profile," the county reported in a news release.

This process comes after the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors — with three new members — fired former administrator David Smitherman at its Jan. 4 reorganizational meeting. It was the first order of business after members elected Vic Ingram as chairman.

Former board chair Bob Warren and Ronald Scearce defended Smitherman’s record at the special meeting and voted, along with Tim Dudley, against the resolution for Smitherman’s termination.

A settlement provided Smitherman $200,000 in severance pay and reinstated a $9,237 bonus the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved for him in December. In the firing, the new board voted to take away that bonus.

In February, former Pittsylvania County Administrator Clarence Monday officially returned to his old job on an interim basis. Since retiring from Pittsylvania County in 2017 — when David Smitherman was installed as county administrator — Monday has served in interim positions for several localities.

Under a contract with the Staunton-based Berkley Group, Monday works 32 hours a week on-site for Pittsylvania County making $120 an hour, county spokesperson Caleb Ayers confirmed to the Register & Bee earlier this year.

At a June board meeting, supervisors unanimously agreed to conduct a national search using the Berkley Group, which expects to post the position by August. Previous candidates from a statewide search conducted earlier this year also will be included.

Initial interviews are expected to start the second week of September, the county reported.

"We anticipate that the Board will have the opportunity to interview finalists in late October/early November," the county's news release stated. "A selection and offer could be made as early as November."

The Danville Regional Foundation has tentatively agreed to pay up to $25,000 of the search costs, according to the release.

Monday will continue to serve in the interim role during the search process.