Slew of incentives in line for two new Dan River Region companies

Two companies that recently announced more jobs and millions of dollars in investment in the Dan River Region are set to receive a slew of incentives, including a total of $1.8 million for Making Everything Happen and about $500,000 in cash incentives for Walraven.
The Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority approved local performance agreements with the two companies during its meeting Monday.
Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe said the agreements were developed to decrease taxpayers’ exposure to risk or obligation for repayment to the granting entities if the company fails to meet its conditions.
“There is a provision within this agreement [with Walraven] that states that, in the event that the company defaults on this agreement, the granting bodies can elect to take action,” she said.
Actions would include ceasing disbursement of payments, and requiring Walraven to repay any advances or other unpaid debt, Bobe said.
Incentives for a business to come to an area are sometimes by-right and based on the company’s location within a specified area, or they can be discretionary and offered as a means to close a deal, Bobe said.
“These programs help reduce a company’s risk in entering a new market and aid in speeding up the time it takes to begin operating,” she said.
Walraven USA manufactures and markets pipe supports, struts and accessories, and in-wall solutions designed for U.S. plumbing and mechanical applications in North America.
RIFA board alternate member Vic Ingram, who represents the Tunstall District on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said he supported the incentives because of the jobs the companies will provide for citizens and the value they will bring to the region.
“I voted in favor of the local incentive packages for Walraven and Make Everything Possible because I am confident both of these companies will be true assets to the community,” Ingram, who sat in for absent member Ronald Scearce, said in a prepared statement. “The incentive packages we approved will pay dividends for our citizens that are employed by these companies and for Danville and Pittsylvania County as a whole.”
The resolution approved by RIFA for MEP authorizes a performance agreement with the company that provides a $250,000 Industrial Enhancement grant and up to $75,000 in base rent at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research for a phase-one start-up center for molding and machining products in the aerospace the defense industries.
The incentives also include the opportunity to ground lease land for phase two establishment of MEP’s 30,000-square-foot production facility.
“To accommodate this growth, RIFA has agreed to enter into a ground lease with the company for a parcel of land within the Cyber Park and will provide the company the option to purchase it at a later date,” Bobe said.
In return, RIFA will retain a “land clawback option,” which will give RIFA the right to buy the land in the event the company no longer owns the phase-two production facility, the company discontinues full-time business for a period of 90 days, the company changes the nature of its business, or the building is not being used in the same manner it was used on the performance date.
Details
In addition, incentives include state grants and a loan in exchange for at least $800,000 in capital investment and creation of eight full-time jobs with an average yearly base wage of at least $73,000 during the first phase, and at least $6.4 million in investment and creation of an additional 37 full-time jobs with an average annual base wage of at least $62,000 during phase two in the Cyber Park.
MEP Ltd., a maker of plastic and metal components, plans to bring 45 jobs and $6.4 million in investment to the Cyber Park, Gov. Ralph Northam announced June 7.
The company’s incentives total about $1.8 million, which also includes a $270,000 Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund grant, an interest-free $270,000 Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund loan to the company; $200,000 Virginia State Enterprise Zone grants for job creation and property improvements; $80,000 Danville Pittsylvania County Enterprise Zone grant; $14,400 Virginia Jobs Investment Program grant.
Northam also approved a $135,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Danville and Pittsylvania County with the project.
Incentives also include $17,500 in reimbursement from RIFA for residential housing expenses for MEP personnel.
The company, based in the United Kingdom, will operate as Making Everything Possible LLC at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research while its new facility is being built at the Cyber Park.
The company makes plastic and metal components for the aerospace and defense sectors.
RIFA board member and Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren said he supported the incentives because of the caliber of the two businesses.
“I voted to approve local incentives for Walraven and Make Everything Possible — two high quality employers that recently committed to locating in our region,” Warren said in a prepared statement.
The Cyber Park is jointly owned by Danville and Pittsylvania County via the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority.
The Virginia Tobacco Commission approved $270,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project.
MEP is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding, and services to support the company’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
As for MEP’s incentives, the state and tobacco commission grant money will be paid to the company after it meets its performance obligations, Bobe said.
If MEP fails to meet its job-creation and investment requirements, the company will have to repay the money received from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund, Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund, Local Industrial Enhancement Grant, Residential Housing Reimbursement and lease payments, Bobe said.
The second company, Walraven Inc. will relocate its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operation from Cadillac, Michigan, to Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park in Ringgold in the current Unison facility.
The RIFA board approved incentives for Walraven in exchange for capital investments of at least $7.1 million and creation of 46 full-time jobs with an average yearly base wage of at least $48,913.
Incentives include:
A $73,063 Danville-Pittsylvania County Industrial Enhancement grant;
A $23,000 Local Enterprise Zone Jobs grant;
$25,000 in permit fee waivers;
A $46,500 Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund grant;
An $18,750 Virginia Jobs Investment Program grant;
A $119,200 Virginia State Enterprise Zone job creation grant;
A $100,000 Virginia State Enterprise Zone real property improvements grant.
Other incentives include a $46,500 interest-free loan from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund toward new facility construction.
Northam approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help the city and the county with the project.
Also, RIFA agreed to provide a tax rebate under its Industrial Enhancement Grant program at 50% per year over a five-year period. The company must first pay its real estate and machinery and tools taxes to get the rebate, Bobe said.
The company negotiated to buy the 40,000-square-foot Cane Creek building — where the company will locate — for $2.2 million, she said.
Unison, which makes heavy duty tube-bending machines used by the aerospace, automotive, marine and other industries, will remain in the area and move to another location in Danville or Pittsylvania County, said county Economic Development Director Matt Rowe earlier this month.