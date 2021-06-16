Slew of incentives in line for two new Dan River Region companies

“To accommodate this growth, RIFA has agreed to enter into a ground lease with the company for a parcel of land within the Cyber Park and will provide the company the option to purchase it at a later date,” Bobe said.

In return, RIFA will retain a “land clawback option,” which will give RIFA the right to buy the land in the event the company no longer owns the phase-two production facility, the company discontinues full-time business for a period of 90 days, the company changes the nature of its business, or the building is not being used in the same manner it was used on the performance date.

Details

In addition, incentives include state grants and a loan in exchange for at least $800,000 in capital investment and creation of eight full-time jobs with an average yearly base wage of at least $73,000 during the first phase, and at least $6.4 million in investment and creation of an additional 37 full-time jobs with an average annual base wage of at least $62,000 during phase two in the Cyber Park.

MEP Ltd., a maker of plastic and metal components, plans to bring 45 jobs and $6.4 million in investment to the Cyber Park, Gov. Ralph Northam announced June 7.