So far, few elect to cast early ballots in Danville

Early voting started Friday and Danville's registrar does not expect the large turnout this year that she saw during 2020's presidential election.

Two years ago, hundreds of voters showed up per day to cast to cast their ballots before Election Day. But Registrar Peggy Petty is seeing only about 25 or more per day this time around.

Presidential elections always generate higher voter participation than Congressional races and early voting in Virginia didn't start until 2020, she pointed out.

"The numbers are skewed," Petty said. "Until we get through a four-year cycle [with early voting], we don't have anything to compare it to."

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic threw voters off, she added.

Petty's office mailed out about 1,200 absentee ballots and more than 100 voters have voted early so far, she said.

Danville has 28,500 registered voters, and had 45.5% turnout in last year's election, which included a gubernatorial race. In 2020 and 2018, the city saw 68.8% and 54.4% turnout, respectively, Petty said.

In this year's elections, Danville voters will choose whether they want Democrat Joshua M. Throneburg or incumbent Republican Bob Good for the 5th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

City voters will also pick among candidates for Danville City Council and the Danville School Board.

City Council candidates include challengers Petrina A. Carter and Maureen Belko in a field of six including incumbents James Buckner, Bryant Hood, Alonzo Jones and Gary Miller.

Jones and Miller are currently serving as mayor and vice mayor, respectively. Danville does not elect its mayors. Instead, City Council members select the city's mayor and vice mayor in a formal vote among themselves.

There are four seats up for grabs for council.

As for the school board, three seats are in contention as well as a fourth seat vacated by Renee Hughes, who resigned in November 2021. A special election is being held for filling out the remainder of her term.

Takessa C.S. “Keisha” Walker seeks to take Hughes’ place in November in the special election. The term for the seat that was held by Hughes ends Dec. 31, 2024.

Keisha Averett, who is currently in Hughes’ former seat after being appointed, is running for a full four-year term on the school board. Incumbents Crystal Cobbs and Brandon Atkins are not running for reelection, but Ty’Quan Graves has filed to try to retain his position on the school board.

Kushana Galloway, Keith Silverman and Michael Pritchett are on the ballot for the three full-term seats.

The deadline to register to vote and still be able to participate in this year's election is Oct. 17. The deadline to vote absentee in person is Nov. 5 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 28.

In Pittsylvania County, voters in the towns of Chatham, Gretna and Hurt will pick who they want to represent them on town council. They will also decide whether to approve a 1% sales-tax increase to fund school improvements.

Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee said she has already had more absentee voters since Friday than during 2018's election.

"More people are voting absentee and by mail," Keesee said Wednesday.

The county, which has 45,043 registered voters, had 63% voter turnout in 2021, 84% in 2020 and 48% in 2018, she said.

Last year, 5,259 voted early or by mail in the county, with 20,805 voting on Election Day, Keesee said.

In 2020, 18,238 voted early and absentee, and 15,960 voted on Election Day, Keesee said.

County voters in the Banister District will cast ballots to fill in a seat on the county school board vacated by Raymond Ramsey. Willie Fitzgerald, who was appointed to fill that slot until the special election in November, is running to serve out the remainder of Ramsey’s term.

In Chatham, Alisa Bradford Davis and Irvin Perry are vying for the mayoral seat currently held by William Pace, who is not running for reelection, said Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee.

Three council positions are also up for election in Chatham. Incumbents Janet Royster Bishop and William Black seek to hold on to their seats on Chatham Town Council, and challengers Tommie-Jo Lewis and Teresa Easley are also running for a council slot. Easley has previously served on council.

Council member Andrew Wall is not seeking reelection.

In Gretna, Mayor Keith Motley is running for reelection, as well as three incumbents who seek to keep their slots on town council — Michael L. Bond, Deborah P. Moran, and Michael D. Burnette.

Hurt Town Council incumbents Gary N. Poindexter and Shirley M. Barksdale-Hill are running to keep their seats. A third seat held by Donney Johnson, who is not running for reelection, is being sought by Robert W. Majure.

Christopher L. Perdieu, an incumbent, is also running in a special election to serve out the remainder of the previous office holder’s term on Hurt Town Council.

County voters will decide whether to approve a 1% percent sales tax for school renovations. If it passes, it will generate $3.8 million per year until February 2042.