Solar ordnance changes address years of complaints from Pittsylvania County residents

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors this week tweaked a solar ordnance following worries raised from residents on visual aspects of the arrays that produce energy from sunlight.
Over the years, the overriding complaint centers on optics. Basically, residents don't want to look out their back door to see row upon row of solar panels.
One change made at Tuesday night's meeting addresses this concern. Solar facilities now will be required to create a buffered area that's 100-feet wide. The previous requirement was only 15 feet.
Wording in the ordnance now specifies the landscaping area should be made of evergreen plants — either native or adaptable to the region — with at least one row of plants that reach at least 25-feet in heights.
Landscape renderings or simulations are now a required part of the project approval process.
“We have heard the concerns of our residents regarding the visuals of solar projects, and we believe that these adjustments to our ordinance allow for solar development to occur without negatively impacting our community,” Bob Warren, chairman of the board of supervisors, said in a news release. “These updated regulations will better protect County tax dollars and our citizens that live around these projects.”
The zoning ordnance details many regulations for utility-scale solar facilities in the county. Those specifications include areas of development, setbacks from other properties, decommissioning bond requirements and buffer standards.
The two panels that consider special use permits for these projects — the county planning commission and board of zoning appeals — both have recommended the changes supervisors approved Tuesday night, the county reported in the release.
Before power can be sold from solar facilities, a final inspection is needed to ensure all requirements of the ordnance are meet, the new changes state.
Another change will mean solar facilities may now be closer to each other. The previous regulation called for the utility-scale projects to be at least 5 miles from similar facilities. That has now decreased to only 1 mile.
Also, applications for these projects must negotiate with the county for a siting agreement, something that's authorized by the code of Virginia, before starting the rezoning or special use permit process.