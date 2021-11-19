Solar ordnance changes address years of complaints from Pittsylvania County residents

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors this week tweaked a solar ordnance following worries raised from residents on visual aspects of the arrays that produce energy from sunlight.

Over the years, the overriding complaint centers on optics. Basically, residents don't want to look out their back door to see row upon row of solar panels.

One change made at Tuesday night's meeting addresses this concern. Solar facilities now will be required to create a buffered area that's 100-feet wide. The previous requirement was only 15 feet.

Wording in the ordnance now specifies the landscaping area should be made of evergreen plants — either native or adaptable to the region — with at least one row of plants that reach at least 25-feet in heights.

Landscape renderings or simulations are now a required part of the project approval process.

“We have heard the concerns of our residents regarding the visuals of solar projects, and we believe that these adjustments to our ordinance allow for solar development to occur without negatively impacting our community,” Bob Warren, chairman of the board of supervisors, said in a news release. “These updated regulations will better protect County tax dollars and our citizens that live around these projects.”