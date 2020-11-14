Some Pittsylvania County tax bills contained incorrect due date

Tax bills for Pittsylvania County mailed this week may contain an incorrect due date.

The problem, blamed on an error from the company that prints the bills, is being fixed and new bills will be sent out, according to Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers.

Many received tax bills with incorrect due dates such as June 2020 or December 2019, Ayers wrote in an email. The company is paying to redo the bills with the correct due date, which is Dec. 10.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Payments can be made via debit or credit card online at https://keyweb.pittgov.net/BillPay or by phone at 800-272-9829 (use the jurisdiction code 6216 when prompted.)

Also, residents may mail checks to P.O. Box 230 Chatham, VA 24531, or drop off payments in one of the two dropboxes located outside the courthouse.

Residents may pay in person by cash, check, or credit or debit card at the Pittsylvania County Courthouse or one of several area banking institutions including all American National Bank & Trust and First Citizens Bank locations in Danville and Pittsylvania County, as well as the main and Vista branches of First National Bank of Altavista.

Each of these bills are split into multiple payments, which come due in December and June.

—From staff reports