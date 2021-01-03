Southside legislative delegation in 'virtual' agreement about upcoming remote General Assembly session

Adams said the special session took on police reform "even though there's no demonstrative need for it" as well as criminal justice reform.

"We did it on Zoom — over 100 delegates trying to debate on the floor," Adams said. We "spent almost the same amount of time with only a fraction of the bills. It was very inefficient."

Marshall is the senior delegate among the three. He has represented the 14th district, an area that includes part of Henry and Pittsylvania counties and the city of Danville, for 18 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Last January we went to midnight sometimes on subcommittees. ... So I'm thinking we will have to burn the midnight oil," Marshall said. "This is going to be different."

Marshall encouraged anyone with concerns or comments about the upcoming session to call his office and then rattled off a range of topics that will get the attention of the House of Delegates in the upcoming session, including the legalization of marijuana, the end of energy by fossil fuel and an increase in the minimum wage.

"We tried to get that to be a regional approach," Marshall said. "Our household income is in the mid-thirties, and in Loudoun County it's above $100,000. A minimum wage of $15 an hour is no big deal there, but here it is."