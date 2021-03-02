Speaking to City Council, NAACP leader criticizes new Danville-themed board game

The leader of the Danville NAACP has criticized a new Monopoly-inspired, Danville-themed board game.

Tommy Bennett told Danville City Council on Tuesday night that the game, “DanvilleOpoly, featured many prominent sites in the city but leaves out those representing the Black community.

“DanvilleOpoly has left out a whole segment of our community,” Bennett said during the “communications from visitors” portion of Danville City Council's meeting.

Bennett said he has received lots of calls complaining about the game, which he said he bought from Walmart.

It has the Municipal Building but leaves out the Ruby B. Archie Public Library, he pointed out. It also includes Dan Daniel Memorial Park but leaves out the city’s parks named after Camilla Williams and Doyle Thomas.

It also left out Langston Focus School but included George Washington High School, Bennett said. The King Memorial Bridge is also missing from the game, he said.

“I’m very disappointed,” Vice Mayor Gary Miller said after hearing about the omissions.

John Crane reports for the Danville Register & Bee. Contact him at jcrane@registerbee.com or (434) 791-7987.

