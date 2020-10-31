Special election to fill Danville City Council seat centers on casino, education, economic development

The casino, a possible new police station, economic development and improving public education are hot topics in a special election for a seat on Danville City Council.
Voters will select who they want to replace Adam Tomer, who resigned in the middle of his term, from among three candidates Tuesday.
Candidate Petrina Carter would not say whether she opposed or supported Caesars building a casino at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield, but wants to have a say in making sure revenues from a casino are spent well.
"We desperately need a police station," Carter said, referring to the proposed new facility in the former Dan River Inc. executive office building off Memorial Drive.
Revenues from a casino would go toward the proposed $17 million project if a referendum on a Caesars Virginia casino resort is approved by voters Tuesday.
Early this month, Danville City Council, following opposition from residents, a lengthy debate among members and two motions to delay a decision, voted to move ahead in trying to build the new police station.
A $17 million facility at 2291 Memorial Drive would be contingent upon city voters’ approving a casino at the former Dan River Inc. property in Schoolfield, because city officials are depending on the revenues from a Caesars Virginia casino to help pay for the project.
Council voted to approve a lease agreement and for a purchase and sale agreement between the city and 2291 Schoolfield, LLC, for the construction of a new police station.
Carter had issues with the vote, as well.
"It was done so fast, a lot of citizens felt like they were not part of the process," she said.
Fred Shanks, who lost his seat to Barry Mayo in the May 2020 City Council election, supports the casino but also questions why council was so quick to vote on the matter.
"I don't know what the rush was," Shanks said. "It was unfortunate. There were so many questions that weren't answered."
The vote, nearly a month before Tuesday's casino referendum, "really caught my eye and made me very suspicious. There was no reason to rush it through."
He does, however, support having a new location for the police department.
"There is no question they need to move," Shanks said.
Candidate Bryant Hood, like Shanks, also is in favor of the casino. He sees the project as not just an option for gambling, but one that would offer entertainment and additional volume to surrounding businesses.
As for council's vote on the police station, he said he had no problem with councilmen's actions that night.
"I give the city credit where it's due," he said. "They made the right decision to do that. I trust that decision."
As for what the city should do to attract more industry and jobs, improving education is paramount, Carter said.
"We will not be a strong city without a strong education system," said Carter, president and CEO of Tri-County Community Action Agency.
The agency is part of a larger network of community action agencies dedicated to improving people through jobs, education and community resources.
The city needs to make sure that what the school system is teaching "aligns with what the state is scoring us on," Carter said.
People considering a move to Danville will look first at the city's school system to determine whether to relocate here, she said.
Re-populating the school system is critical and depends on the city's economic development success, Shanks said. A new casino and attracting a major manufacturer to the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill could help with that, attracting workers from outside the Dan River Region who could end up moving here and placing their kids in the school system, he said.
Shanks hopes the new superintendent of the Danville Public School system, Angela Hairston, will use her knowledge and abilities to improve it.
"We can have a better outcome from teachers and administrators," said Shanks, a civil engineer who previously served 12 years on City Council.
Hairston begins as superintendent Dec. 1.
A high-quality public education system, a new police department and improved public safety are what help lure new residents and new industry, Hood said.
"Those are key elements people are looking for when coming to the city," Hood said.
Improving education is a community effort, from parents providing a normal home life for their children to school staff giving support to students, Hood said.
"It really takes a village," said Hood, a former nightclub owner who works as a qualified mental health paraprofessional at Focus Point Mental Health on Riverside Drive. "It takes everybody getting involved."
Regarding violent crime, which has dropped significantly the past few years in the city, Shanks said Danville Police Chief Scott Booth has done a good job in helping to bring the rate down.
Shanks, Carter and Hood pointed to Booth's emphasis on community policing and engaging residents with law enforcement officers.
"Those things are working," Shanks said. "The statistics are there."
The winner on Tuesday will serve the remainder of Tomer's four-year term that ends June 30, 2022. Tomer resigned from his seat in the middle of his term last May after getting a job and moving outside the city.
City Council appointed former mayor Sam Kushner to fill Tomer's seat until the winner of Tuesday's election takes office. Kushner did not run for election.
