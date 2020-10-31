Special election to fill Danville City Council seat centers on casino, education, economic development

Council voted to approve a lease agreement and for a purchase and sale agreement between the city and 2291 Schoolfield, LLC, for the construction of a new police station.

Carter had issues with the vote, as well.

"It was done so fast, a lot of citizens felt like they were not part of the process," she said.

Fred Shanks, who lost his seat to Barry Mayo in the May 2020 City Council election, supports the casino but also questions why council was so quick to vote on the matter.

"I don't know what the rush was," Shanks said. "It was unfortunate. There were so many questions that weren't answered."

The vote, nearly a month before Tuesday's casino referendum, "really caught my eye and made me very suspicious. There was no reason to rush it through."

He does, however, support having a new location for the police department.

"There is no question they need to move," Shanks said.

Candidate Bryant Hood, like Shanks, also is in favor of the casino. He sees the project as not just an option for gambling, but one that would offer entertainment and additional volume to surrounding businesses.