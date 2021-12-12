Splash pad now in works for Doyle Thomas Park in Danville

Danville officials have decided on a southern location for the second of two planned splash pads in the city. Doyle J. Thomas Park at Green Street is the anticipated site for the city's south section.

There is also the possibility for a third splash pad at Ballou Park in the future.

A request for proposals seeking bids for the two splash pads, with the other to be built at Third Avenue and Rocklawn Place off North Main Street, will be sent out sometime in January, said Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia.

The two projects will cost about $1 million each.

"It fits in with these neighborhoods," Sgrinia said. "These are neighborhood splash pads and the idea is that we're making an investment in those neighborhoods through these facilities."

The northern splash pad has already been designed, but officials want the two facilities built and opened up at around the same time by the summer, he said.