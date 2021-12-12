Splash pad now in works for Doyle Thomas Park in Danville

Danville officials have decided on a southern location for the second of two planned splash pads in the city. Doyle J. Thomas Park at Green Street is the anticipated site for the city's south section.
There is also the possibility for a third splash pad at Ballou Park in the future.
A request for proposals seeking bids for the two splash pads, with the other to be built at Third Avenue and Rocklawn Place off North Main Street, will be sent out sometime in January, said Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia.
The two projects will cost about $1 million each.
"It fits in with these neighborhoods," Sgrinia said. "These are neighborhood splash pads and the idea is that we're making an investment in those neighborhoods through these facilities."
The northern splash pad has already been designed, but officials want the two facilities built and opened up at around the same time by the summer, he said.
Danville doesn't have any public access to amenities like swimming pools, he said. A splash pad is a water playground that includes water jets that shoot water up from the ground and other features. Those could also include overhead sprinkler-type systems that may drop water out of a bucket.
The splash pads would likely have a capacity of about 50 people at a time.
"Splash pads are a way to provide some of those options," Sgrinia said. "They don't take a lot of supervision. They are accessible to anybody. They're just a really nice enhancement to a neighborhood."
Sgrinia presented three options for the southern location during Danville City Council's work session Tuesday night. The other two possible sites were Ballou Park and the Pumpkin Creek area off South Main Street.
During discussion among council members, City Councilman Lee Vogler favored Ballou Park for a southern splash pad due to the park's central location among a diverse cluster of neighborhoods. Splash pads in Eden and Burlington, North Carolina, are in their primary parks, he pointed out.
"To me, Ballou Park is the most logical place for the one on the south side," Vogler said.
Councilman Bryant Hood pointed to Doyle J. Thomas Park as the more appropriate site.
"You can continue to change the community there in that area," Hood said.
The purpose of the splash pads are not to draw people from other localities, such as Greensboro, but to enhance neighborhoods, Vice Mayor Gary Miller said.
"Doyle Thomas Park meets what we have in mind," Miller said.
Choosing Doyle J. Thomas for a splash pad could make room for a larger project for Ballou Park later on, said Mayor Alonzo Jones.
"This is an opportunity for us to look at something bigger possibly for Ballou Park," Jones said.
Council members ended up in favor of building the southern splash pad at Doyle J. Thomas Park and pursuing construction of a larger, similar amenity at Ballou Park later on.