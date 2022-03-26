Starting next fiscal year, Danville casino revenues will be factored into annual budget process

The upcoming fiscal year — 2022-23 — marks the last time the city of Danville will have a budget without casino revenues pouring into its coffers.

From 2023-24 on, city officials must decide how to spend that money after the Caesars Virginia casino in Schoolfield begins operating in late 2023.

The $500 million casino resort is expected to bring in about $38 million per year in revenues for the city by its third year in operation. But that number is just a projection and is hard to determine for sure until Caesars Virginia is up and running, Danville City Manager Ken Larking pointed out.

“We won’t know for sure until it actually opens and then we’ll see what it looks like in reality,” he said.

That projected $38 million would include $12 million in annual payment from Caesars, $22 million in yearly gaming tax revenue and $4.2 million in other tax revenue including sales, lodging, meals and property taxes.

As for how the city will spend that money, officials will use citizen input gathered by the Investing in Danville committee that was temporarily formed to examine how to invest casino revenue.

An interim report from the committee, as well as a more comprehensive report completed in December 2020 by financial consulting firm PFM, found public education and economic development were the top priorities identified by citizens for investment.

Those were followed by public safety, infrastructure, community health, quality housing, financial stability and quality of life amenities.

When asked how he would like the money to be spent, Mayor Alonzo Jones said the city should follow the suggestions of the committee and its findings.

“My thing would be to follow exactly where the citizens would like to see that money go,” Jones said Friday.

Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds agreed.

“It’s what the community wants to see,” Reynolds said. “Our goal [with the committee and report] was to try to address the community’s priorities.”

Reynolds, along with Larking, assistant to the city manager Amanda Paez, finance director Michael Adkins, budget director Henrietta Weaver and human resources director Sara Weller, all play a role in helping develop the annual budget.

Creating a budget involves looking at the city’s revenue trends from previous years and the current year, collecting information from city departments on how much money they need to continue providing services, examining costs for anticipated special projects and determining whether they’re helpful to accomplishing Danville’s mission, Larking said.

“We take a look at all those expenses,” he said. “You do the best you can to meet those requests provided by the departments.”

City Councilman Sherman Saunders said he would like to see casino revenue help the city continue to build upon its three priorities: improve education, reduce crime and grow Danville.

“Danville City Council continues to work extremely hard on these priorities,” Saunders said Friday.

After pointing to the city’s reduction in crime in recent years, Saunders added that Danville is growing in population and the number of businesses locating to the area.

“We must have a skilled workforce to meet both current and future needs,” he said, adding that quality infrastructure must be studied to accommodate a growing city.

Caesars Virginia’s plans include a $500 million destination resort casino with 500 hotel rooms inspired by local scenery. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness center.

The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room, a live poker room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables, Caesars Entertainment has said.

Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. There will also be restaurants and bars. Nine hundred construction jobs will be filled as well as 1,300 operational jobs.

Larking emphasized that revenue from the casino should not be spent on routine, operational costs for providing city services, but for one-time expenses including infrastructure improvements; quality-of-life amenities such as improvements to parks and other parks-and-recreation facilities; tourism assets; and economic development projects.

Larking would also like to see an improved housing stock for households at all income levels.

With all the added money coming in from the casino, budgeting will be different.

Instead of looking at flat revenues hovering around plus or minus 1%, city officials will be dealing with much higher margins, Larking said. Even without the casino, the city has seen 3% to 4% revenue growth the past year or two due to economic development and an improving economy, he said.

As an independent city, “we must be self-sustaining,” Saunders said.

“Extremely wise investments will lead to a successful, ongoing municipality,” Saunders said. “Hopefully, with additional revenue, the city’s future will continue to be bright.”

