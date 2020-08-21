Staunton River RIFA looking to further develop Hurt industrial park

When Staunton River Plastics LLC announced in May that it would build a facility at the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in Hurt, it established a plan to use use just 29 of the park's 850 acres. Simply put, there's a lot of space left. But regional officials say there's a lot of planning and developing going on behind the scenes to ready the remaining space for incoming business.
The Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority, a joint venture between Danville, Pittsylvania County, and Hurt, was formed a few years ago to convert the site of the former Burlington Industries into something that could be marketed to potential companies.
Leaders and members of the board are excited about the progress that is being made and think that there will be even more businesses that decide to come to the industrial park.
"The Southern Virginia Multi modal park is taking off like a rocket ship," said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman. "The (Staunton River RIFA) Board is doing everything right to bring investment and jobs to the North end of Pittsylvania County."
During a meeting Friday, the Staunton River RIFA passed multiple resolutions that are aimed at further improving the park. One was in support of having Dewberry, an engineering firm, develop a master plan for the site, which would provide conceptual site plans and a letter outlining recommendations to the board.
“We’ve done this with each of our industrial parks. It's helped with planning, helping us maximize the site,” said Corrie Bobe, Danville Economic Development Director.
“It’s best for us to have a game plan for how we should fully develop this site over the next five, 10, 15 years," she added.
Some of the things the master plan will examine are the roadways in and around the site and how many prospective businesses could fit inside, Bobe said.
The other resolution formally supported both Danville and Pittsylvania County applying for grants from the Virginia Tobacco Commission to be used for the development of a 50-acre pad at the rear of the park. The goal is to completely redo and grade a 50-acre pad, which originally served as the distribution slab for Klopman Mills. Developing the land, demolishing the pad, and creating another industry-ready site is expected to cost about $3.24 million, Bobe said.
If the grants are approved, Pittsylvania County and Danville will have to provide one-to-one contribution matches to receive the funds.
A recent Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors agenda indicates that there the Staunton River RIFA is in "advanced stages of discussion with several prospects" about the site. Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe, who is on leave and could not answer questions, has told the Danville Register & Bee that the first tenant for an industrial park is always the hardest to find.
When Staunton River Plastics, a subsidiary of the Ohio-based Rage Corporation that already has a manufacturing plant in Altavista, announced it would be the first tenant at the site, it committed to invest more than $34 million to build the 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and employ upwards of 200 people. The site will supply plastic pieces for a Fortune 500 company in the beauty and healthcare industry.
The plastics manufacturing company is expecting to complete its first building phase and begin operations by mid-2021, but it has arranged an agreement with Danville to train workers and operate temporarily at the current Unison Tube location at Cane Creek Centre, which is owned by the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority. The two companies will likely be sharing space while Danville will look for another location for Unison.
Owned by Hurt Partners LLC, of Charlotte, North Carolina, the park is on the site of the former textile giant Burlington Industries, which employed 1,300 at its peak before shuttering in 2007. Klopman Mills opened in the 1940s as a small manufacturer, but it was then bought by Burlington Industries in the 1950s. Generations of Hurt and Pittsylvania County residents worked at the site.
Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders, who also is the chairman of the Staunton River RIFA, said that he is pleased with the progress the recently-formed board has made and is optimistic about the future of the industrial park.
“I’m feeling good about the way we’re headed," he said.
