Staunton River RIFA looking to further develop Hurt industrial park

“We’ve done this with each of our industrial parks. It's helped with planning, helping us maximize the site,” said Corrie Bobe, Danville Economic Development Director.

“It’s best for us to have a game plan for how we should fully develop this site over the next five, 10, 15 years," she added.

Some of the things the master plan will examine are the roadways in and around the site and how many prospective businesses could fit inside, Bobe said.

The other resolution formally supported both Danville and Pittsylvania County applying for grants from the Virginia Tobacco Commission to be used for the development of a 50-acre pad at the rear of the park. The goal is to completely redo and grade a 50-acre pad, which originally served as the distribution slab for Klopman Mills. Developing the land, demolishing the pad, and creating another industry-ready site is expected to cost about $3.24 million, Bobe said.

If the grants are approved, Pittsylvania County and Danville will have to provide one-to-one contribution matches to receive the funds.