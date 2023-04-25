Nearly 40% of the Dan River Region’s visitors come from North Carolina, while another third come from other areas of the commonwealth, according to a recent study.

The largest percentages of tourists are coming from areas including Greensboro-Winston-Salem-High Point in North Carolina and Roanoke and Lynchburg in Virginia, as well as Raleigh-Durham and Fayetteville in North Carolina, said Jennifer Eddy, president and chief strategist with Roanoke-based Eddy Alexander, a marketing, advertising and public relations agency.

“You have more visitors coming into the region from North Carolina than from Virginia,” Eddy said during a presentation at Danville City Council’s work session last week.

Visitors came from numerous states overall, from South Carolina to Florida to New Jersey, New York and California. Other states included Ohio, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The firm studied cellphone data of visitors from September 2021 to August 2022. Eddy Alexander focused on those who came to Danville and Pittsylvania County and stayed in the community at least four hours.

The largest percentages of day-trippers to the region came from Greensboro-Winston-Salem-High Point (23%), Roanoke and Lynchburg (21%) and Raleigh-Durham and Fayetteville (17%), according to the study.

However, the most visitors came from Roanoke and Lynchburg stayed overnight, (15%) followed closely by those from Greensboro-Winston-Salem-High Point, and then followed by Raleigh-Durham and Fayetteville.

Other areas with residents visiting Danville and Pittsylvania County included Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Richmond/Petersburg area.

Regional attractions such as the the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex, the Danville Science Museum, Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, the AAF Tank Museum and Danville’s River District lure people to the city and county, Eddy told the Danville Register & Bee.

Virginia International Raceway is another attraction even though it’s not in Danville or Pittsylvania County.

Also, Chatham Hall and Hargrave Military Academy bring in parents to visit their children boarding at those schools, she added.

Visitors who stayed in the Dan River Region overnight spent an average of 3.26 nights in the area, while the median visit was 1.43 days, Eddy said.

Extended stays among longer-term visitors such as people training at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research or traveling nurses working at Sovah Health-Danville, for example, could be the reason for the wide difference between the average and median stays, she said.

“Those long stays dramatically increase your average,” Eddy said.

As for the difference between median and average, the median is the number that falls in the middle of a group of numbers in terms of its amount.

For example, if three visitors spend four, nine and 12 nights in Danville, respectively, then nine is the median number of nights spent in the city among those individuals.

However, the average number of nights spent in the city among those three would be 8.33. The average is calculated by dividing the sum of those numbers by the number of figures.

“The median is going to tell you more about the state of the tourism industry in your particular area,” Eddy told the Danville Register & Bee.

As for demographics of visitors, the study looked at age, income, race and education levels, as well.

More than a fifth of visitors to the region were younger than 18, 16% were 65 or older, 14% were 45-54, 13% were 55-64, 12% each were 25-34 and 35-44 and 10% were 18-24.

As for income, 38% of visitors earned $30,000 to $74,000 per year, 29% earned 0-$29,000, 12% each earned $75,000 to $99,000 and $100,000 to $149,000 and 9% made $150,000 or more annually.

About two-thirds, or 68%, of visitors to the region were white, 19% were Black, 7% were Hispanic, and 3% each were Asian or other or mixed.

Among visitors, 30% had some college education or a two-year college degree, 29% had a high-school education, 18% had a bachelor’s degree, 13% had no high-school diploma and 11% had an advanced degree.

The information in the study is part of an overall tourism master plan being done by Eddy Alexander to help guide the region’s priorities and investments in tourism.

The highlights of master plan will be presented to Danville City Council on May 2.