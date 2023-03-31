The city can afford to pay its employees at 100% of market, according to a study of salaries among Danville's municipal workers.

That means the city of Danville will be able to increase pay for its employees to average compensation for workers in similar markets.

No employee in Danville's city government will make less than $15 per hour.

"The pay plan we will recommend will be the first time in anyone's memory and, perhaps ever, that we can afford to base it on 100% of the market," City Manager Ken Larking told the Danville Register & Bee Friday morning.

Also as a result of the study, starting firefighter pay, which was at 20% below the market in 2022 — at just $34,085.85 per year — will be at just more than $42,000 annually, Larking said. A recent increase raised the minimum pay to $35,434.

Firefighter compensation has been a hot topic in recent months.

In 2021, the city provided raises to the Danville Police Department due to difficulties in recruitment and retention among law enforcement agencies following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests.

Firefighters have brought that up when imploring city officials to do the same for their department, attending and speaking out at several recent City Council meetings.

A firefighter pay study presented to Danville City Council in December showed that starting pay for a Danville firefighter fell nearly 20% short of the market average hiring minimum of $42,034.

The city hired the Berkley Group — which conducted the firefighter pay study — to perform the more recent organization-wide pay study to address disparities that have developed because of volatility in the market over the past three years since the pandemic.

Results of the firefighter pay study were incorporated into the organization-wide study, Larking said.

Following the previous overall study of city worker pay in 2019, the city was only able to bring salaries up to 90% of market at the time, Larking said.

Earlier this month, Larking proposed $1.3 million to put toward employee raises in the upcoming 2023-24 budget as a result of the study. Implementing the pay increases as a result the most recent study will cost less than $1 million, he said.

However, Larking said the city plans to make additional adjustments to worker pay, as well.

"Exactly what that looks like, it's still to be determined," Larking said. "We want to do it as equitably as possible."

Mayor Alonzo Jones welcomed the study’s results.

“It is important to me, City Council, and city administration that our employees are paid a competitive wage,” Jones said in a news release from the city Thursday. “I am pleased we are able to afford to implement this new pay plan in our upcoming budget.”

Employees have received annual pay for performance raises over the last eight years, with the last one being in July. Every employee except sworn police officers received another wage adjustment effective Jan. 1 to account for the state minimum wage increase.

In the news release, Larking said that he appreciated the City Council for making strategic investments in economic revitalization, which has helped increase tax base and tax revenue in recent years.

“If not for this growth, we could not afford to continue the high level of services our community enjoys, or the pay increases our employees consistently receive,” Larking said in the new release.

The Berkley Group conducted the study, which began in February. Data was collected from peer communities in the region.

The study addressed wages only. Employee benefits, including health insurance, paid holidays, and family leave, meet or exceed the market in most aspects.