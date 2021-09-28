Substation upgrades in Kentuck and Whitmell wrapping up

Completion of upgrades to electrical substations in the Kentuck and Whitmell communities is just weeks away.

Work at the Kentuck substation across from Dan River High School on Kentuck Church Road will end next month.

“We’re probably about two or three weeks from finishing that one and fully completing it,” said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey. “We’re very close on that one.”

The Whitmell project is 80% complete and will be up and running by the end of November, Grey said.

Additional projects at the Westover, Southside and White Oak substations are on track to be finished next year.

The Kentuck and Whitmell substations — which serve about 4,600 and 4,500 customers, respectively — will have new transformers, as well as new transmission breakers that protect transformers from surges, Grey said.

A 1972 transformer will be replaced at Whitmell, while the Kentuck substation will replace its 1969 transformer.

Each project is about $2.5 million, he said.