Supervisors give $100K to Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services to aid new center, expand programs

A $100,000 contribution from the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will help a community organization establish a new crisis center and expand services.

By unanimous vote Tuesday, the governing body agreed to give the money to Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services.

The group — a board that provides mental health, developmental, substance use and prevention services to city and county residents — is in the process of buying the former Valley Star Credit Union building on Piney Forest Road, according to a county news release.

After renovation, that facility will hold its crisis personnel and programs, along with a 23-hour crisis stabilization effort.

"The board of supervisors is happy to invest in these improvements and expansions,” Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram said in a statement. “DPCS plays a crucial role in serving the vulnerable segments of our community, assisting those in need, and ensuring that our city and county law enforcement personnel can focus on their duties. I am confident that these expansions will further each of those goals.”

Specifically, the county's $100,000 go will toward upgrades to the building to accommodate the new crisis services, the release stated. Even though there's no official estimate, officials think it'll take about $200,000 to cover the renovations.

The money comes from the county's previously appropriated 2023 budget funds.

Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services is planning to expand staffing of uniformed law enforcement at its Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center. The county described that as a a receiving center for law enforcement in the community to bring individuals in a behavioral health crisis to seek services from 16 hours to 24 hours daily.

The expansion will allow the on-duty officer to return to their shift instead of having to maintain custody of the person.

The group also plans to expanding services and add a 23-Hour Crisis Stabilization. That, according to the county, "will allow for assessment and stabilization interventions for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis for a period of up to 23 hours in a community‐based clinic setting."

Performing this assessment in a clinical setting will let staff best figure out the resources to prevent what it calls unnecessary hospitalization.

Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services was created in 1972 by a joint resolution of Danville City Council and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.