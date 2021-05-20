Supervisors tap pause button on updating ordinance for music festivals

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has hit the pause button on a decision to revise an ordinance for music festivals amid an outcry from residents.
The issue began boiling over when a Blairs amphitheater started promoting concerts, including a rock festival in September.
That’s why supervisors froze accepting applications for upcoming music festivals at an April meeting until the ordinance — one that hasn’t been updated in three decades — could be revised.
A public hearing on the changes was originally set for Tuesday night, but has now been postponed until 7 p.m. June 15. Supervisors tabled taking action on the ordinance update Tuesday evening.
“I think it’s really important that we do the absolute best we can and that we get it right,” said Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.
The current sticking point surrounds general liability insurance coverage, bonds, time limitations and safety requirements, the county reported in a news release.
Staff originally proposed a minimum of $1 million general liability coverage, but the board requested those insurance requirements be scaled with the size of the event. That would help ensure small events aren’t overburdened and large festivals have adequate coverage, the release stated.
While the board is still working out the specifics — and the festival application process remains frozen — supervisors will suspend a requirement that mandated the submission of proper forms at least 90s days before the event date.
“Pittsylvania County is the one causing the delay so our board agreed to waive that requirement for any upcoming music festivals while the ordinance revisions are still being considered,” county spokesperson Caleb Ayers told the Register & Bee on Wednesday.
The county hosted an information session May 12 where officials with Purpose Driven Events — the owners of Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Blairs — were grilled by residents worried about traffic, noise and property values.
The largest of the proposed changes relate to areas like sound and light, fire and EMS, traffic control, insurance and bonding, and security and crowd control, the county reported.
In March, Purpose Driven Events announced plans for Blue Ridge Amphitheater — formerly known as White Oak Mountain Amphitheater — and started promoting events for 30,000-capacity facility in Blairs by summer.
In a news release, the company said it bought the nearly 300 acres in Blairs because of its location between Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville and Greensboro, N.C. It also touted the layout would allow for scalable events, meaning the capacity could be as low as 5,000 but have the ability to reach up to 30,000.
When it comes to plans for a music festival, there are many county agencies involved including community development, public safety and the sheriff’s office. In addition, organizations like the Virginia Department of Transportation and the state health department, would be part of an approval process for different elements of plans.
A Blue Ridge Rock Festival is currently planned for Sept. 9-12 at the Blairs site.