Supervisors tap pause button on updating ordinance for music festivals

While the board is still working out the specifics — and the festival application process remains frozen — supervisors will suspend a requirement that mandated the submission of proper forms at least 90s days before the event date.

“Pittsylvania County is the one causing the delay so our board agreed to waive that requirement for any upcoming music festivals while the ordinance revisions are still being considered,” county spokesperson Caleb Ayers told the Register & Bee on Wednesday.

The county hosted an information session May 12 where officials with Purpose Driven Events — the owners of Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Blairs — were grilled by residents worried about traffic, noise and property values.

The largest of the proposed changes relate to areas like sound and light, fire and EMS, traffic control, insurance and bonding, and security and crowd control, the county reported.

In March, Purpose Driven Events announced plans for Blue Ridge Amphitheater — formerly known as White Oak Mountain Amphitheater — and started promoting events for 30,000-capacity facility in Blairs by summer.