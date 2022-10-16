Supplemental tax bills heading out in Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County is sending out supplemental tax bills to residents who've upgraded their properties over the last three years.

These bills will account for the untaxed added value from those improvements, the county reported last week.

"Issuing supplemental bills to collect taxes on improvements related to building permits is a normal process for Pittsylvania County as well as many localities across Virginia," officials wrote in a news release.

Leaders also cited state code saying the county has the authority to collect taxes on adjusted values going back three years.

"Completing assessments of building permits and improvements on an ongoing basis is typically part of the county’s agreement with its reassessment contractor," the news release stated. "Since the 2022 reassessment was invalidated, the county’s current contractor, Pearson’s Appraisal Service, Inc., is prioritizing assessments of all building permits that have been completed in 2019, 2020, 2021 — none of which are currently on the tax record."

On May 17, the board of supervisors approved a contract with Pearson’s Appraisal Services to complete the 2024 reassessment. The Richmond-based firm was hired after the board tossed out the results of the recent reassessment by Brightminds.

Many residents were shocked last year when they opened a notice in the mail to find the new assessed value of properties had skyrocketed. After the board threw out that reassessment, the county has to use values on the 2018 reassessment for tax purposes.

That means upgrades made since 2019 — ultimately raising the value of a property — aren't included in the county's tax records.

The new service is looking at each type of building permit differently.

"For instance, the most recent group of supplemental tax bills that went out for whole home generators applied a flat, $5,000 value to the property’s value," the release stated. "For more involved projects, staff from Pearson’s will make physical visits to assess the value."

After receiving the supplemental bill, property owners have 30 days to pay before penalties and interest are applied.

The Pittsylvania County Treasurer's Office plans to send the second installment of real estate tax bills to county property owners early next month. Those bills will be due on Dec. 10.

For more information on the assessment, residents may contact the Pittsylvania County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office.