Survey says: Morale improving for Pittsylvania County government workers

For example, one question asked "How well does PC treat employees at all levels with respect?" Two-thirds responded with a positive sentiment compared with only 36% in 2018.

Another area with as sharp increase was the question asking if workers believe their supervisor encourages their development. In 2018, only 43% sided with that statement. This year, it rose to 74%.

The county has instituted new steps over the last few years to improve workplace culture, leaders wrote in a news release.

"We have implemented a wide variety of programs to create a strong work culture and encourage initiative, collaboration, and diligence," Holly Stanfield, human resources manager for Pittsylvania County, said in a prepared statement. "Through efforts like a thorough employee evaluation and development program, merit-based raises, and increased communication to and with employees county-wide, we have seen that our employees are both more satisfied and productive."

In 2018, only 40% of survey respondents would recommend Pittsylvania County as a "great place to work." This year, 73% would make that same recommendation.