Survey says: Morale improving for Pittsylvania County government workers

A recent internal survey by Pittsylvania County illustrates improvement among morale for government employees.
Marking the third time questions were posed to workers — 2020 was skipped because of the pandemic — the results showing a steady increase in positive responses were released this week.
SurveyMonkey calculated and reported those results after 134 people responded. It was sent to all county workers and everyone who works in a constitutional office.
This year, three-quarters of county employees surveyed stated they were happy at work, compared to 65% in 2018.
"Over the past four years our team has worked tirelessly to improve Pittsylvania County's workplace culture to improve the experience for every employee and the results for our citizens," Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said in a prepared statement. "We are glad to see that employee morale has improved steadily, and we will continue to take steps to make Pittsylvania County a destination workplace."
The survey posed the same questions for three years asking the employee to answer with a number between 1 and 5.
For example, one question asked "How well does PC treat employees at all levels with respect?" Two-thirds responded with a positive sentiment compared with only 36% in 2018.
Another area with as sharp increase was the question asking if workers believe their supervisor encourages their development. In 2018, only 43% sided with that statement. This year, it rose to 74%.
The county has instituted new steps over the last few years to improve workplace culture, leaders wrote in a news release.
"We have implemented a wide variety of programs to create a strong work culture and encourage initiative, collaboration, and diligence," Holly Stanfield, human resources manager for Pittsylvania County, said in a prepared statement. "Through efforts like a thorough employee evaluation and development program, merit-based raises, and increased communication to and with employees county-wide, we have seen that our employees are both more satisfied and productive."
In 2018, only 40% of survey respondents would recommend Pittsylvania County as a "great place to work." This year, 73% would make that same recommendation.