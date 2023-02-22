Tax revenues have increased in the city over the previous fiscal year, exceeding budget expectations through January, according to figures from Danville's finance director.

Also, Danville pulled in $1.17 million in sales tax revenue in December, the highest for the city in a given month, said finance director Michael Adkins.

That record can be attributed to natural economic growth as well as higher prices for goods, which results in an exponential increase in sales tax revenue, Adkins said.

"A portion of that is inflationary," Adkins said during an interview Wednesday morning.

Sales taxes collected by retailers in the city from July 1, 2022, to Jan. 31 of this year totaled about $6.5 million, an increase of $357,300 over the previous period last year and 58% of budget projections, Adkins told Danville City Council during a presentation Tuesday night.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday that the city's higher sales tax revenues speak to the city's economic growth and increased buying power among residents.

"It's great news for our community," Larking said. "We are growing our local tax base. We've had a lot of success in business recruitment and providing job opportunities for our residents and it's showing up in these local taxes."

Adkins presented a financial report to Danville City Council. The presentation provided a glimpse of the city's revenues and expenditures through the first seven months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, which started July 1, 2022.

"The increase over last year is primarily from growth in property and local taxes," Adkins wrote in a letter to City Council.

As of Jan. 31, general fund revenues for the city were about $64.5 million — 53% of 2022-23 budget projections and an increase of $3.4 million over the same time last year, he said.

Apart from small decreases in permits, fines, miscellaneous revenues and transfer in from other funds, all major revenue categories were ahead of the prior year, Adkins said.

Meals taxes collected through the first seven months of the fiscal year were about $6.3 million, up by $569,000 over last year and nearly 60% of the budgeted projection, Adkins said.

The city also saw an increase in lodging tax collections, which were at about $1.5 million as of the end of last month, an increase of $315,000 from the prior year, Adkins said.

Business license fees paid were up by $261,000 from the previous year, at about $1.2 million, Adkins said.

Danville generated more revenue from real estate and personal property taxes, collecting about $10.1 million and about $6.9 million, respectively, through the end of last month.

Last year during the same period, the city collected about $9.7 million and about $6.5 million in real estate and personal property taxes, respectively.

Collection of delinquent real estate and personal property taxes were also higher.

Danville has collected $708,126 in real estate back taxes, up from $661,697 the previous seven-month period last year. As for personal property, $446,884 has been paid back, compared to $301,086 at this point in 2021-22.

As for expenditures, the city spent more money so far — about $80.5 million, which is an increase of about $6 million over the previous year. Adkins attributed the spike to city officials moving money from the general fund to the capital improvement fund earlier than usual this year.

"We just transferred that money over earlier than we did last year," Adkins said. "A lot of our capital projects occur in the spring."

Adkins mentioned numerous projects happening in the city now, including the Riverfront Park, improvements to Danville Regional Airport and other endeavors, as well as increased personnel costs following pay-for-performance raises.

Overall, general fund expenditures exceeded revenues by $16 million at Jan. 31, Adkins wrote to City Council.

"Although this current imbalance is more than usual primarily due to timing of expenditures, a deficit is typical for much of the fiscal year in the general fund because the timing of revenue recognition is not matched with expenditures," Adkins wrote. "However, at this point, the general fund is performing as expected."

In another matter, City Council voted to change the amount of time members of the public are allowed to speak at meetings.

Speakers addressing council had been allowed five minutes to talk, and those speaking on behalf of a group were allowed 10 minutes. Now, individuals can speak to council for three minutes and those representing groups will be allowed five minutes.

Council had changed its rules in 2019, but did not decide to implement them until Tuesday night, following advice from the city attorney.

"We figured out we were out of compliance," Mayor Alonzo Jones told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday. "We should have been following that."

With more and more residents attending council meetings, the changes will provide opportunities for more people to speak, Jones said.

With the changes in place, residents who want to address council during meetings must sign up no later than noon the Friday before the next scheduled City Council meeting.

They can either sign up on the city's website at www.danvilleva.gov, or by calling the city clerk at 434-797-8928.