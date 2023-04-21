Citing health issues, Tim Chesher submitted his resignation from the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Thursday.

His resignation will be effective June 1.

“It has been both an honor and privilege to have been elected to serve the Dan River District and represent Pittsylvania County, and to be able to learn and work with some of the best people who have the best interest of success for our County,” Chesher stated in his resignation letter.

During Tuesday night's board of supervisors meeting, Chesher disclosed his cancer — a diagnosis he dealt with hast year — had resurfaced.

The supervisor started his term in 2022 and it lasts through 2025.

The next step will be for the board to petition the Pittsylvania County Circuit Court for a special election to fill the vacant seat.

If that's approved, it would happen in the Nov. 7 election. The person elected would fill out the remaining two years of Chesher’s term.

It's also possible for an interim appointment appointment for the vacancy until the special election, a news release reported.

"It was my pleasure to meet Supervisor Chesher. I know a true public servant when I see one — and he is one indeed,” said Pittsylvania County Administrator Stuart J. Turille.

This story will be updated.