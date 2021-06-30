To prepare for $15-an-hour minimum wage, another salary study in works for Danville city government

The city is preparing ahead of time for the impact of the $15-an-hour minimum wage that takes effect in 2026.

Less than two years after completion of a salary study, the city of Danville is planning to have another analysis done to determine how to adjust to a $15-an-hour minimum wage.

The city plans to hire the same Bridgewater-based consultant, the Berkley Group, that performed the previous study completed in January 2020.

The study will focus not so much on particular salaries for positions, but “the overall impact of what moving to $15 does to the rest of the system,” said Sara Weller, director of human resources for the city of Danville.

The current minimum wage is $9.50 an hour, which went into effect statewide May 1. Wage increases are part of the commonwealth’s phased approach to lifting the rate to $15 an hour in 2026.

The wage will increase again to $11 an hour in January 2022, go up to $12 in January 2023 and $13.50 per hour in January 2025 before reaching $15.