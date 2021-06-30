To prepare for $15-an-hour minimum wage, another salary study in works for Danville city government

The city is preparing ahead of time for the impact of the $15-an-hour minimum wage that takes effect in 2026.
Less than two years after completion of a salary study, the city of Danville is planning to have another analysis done to determine how to adjust to a $15-an-hour minimum wage.
The city plans to hire the same Bridgewater-based consultant, the Berkley Group, that performed the previous study completed in January 2020.
The study will focus not so much on particular salaries for positions, but “the overall impact of what moving to $15 does to the rest of the system,” said Sara Weller, director of human resources for the city of Danville.
The current minimum wage is $9.50 an hour, which went into effect statewide May 1. Wage increases are part of the commonwealth’s phased approach to lifting the rate to $15 an hour in 2026.
The wage will increase again to $11 an hour in January 2022, go up to $12 in January 2023 and $13.50 per hour in January 2025 before reaching $15.
“Since we know that the minimum wage in Virginia is going to be increasing over a period of time, we wanted to be proactive about studying the issue in order to implement a strategy to put it in place,” City Manager Ken Larking said of the decision to pursue the study. “We have the benefit of time to carefully consider what the impact will be and to implement strategies to be prepared.”
The cost and scope of the study, which will begin within the next six months, is still being determined, Weller said.
“We will look at what the $15 does to the pay scale and look at what it will cost to move everyone [who would get raises] up incrementally,” Weller said.
However, there is no promise everyone will get a raise as a result of the study, she added.
Wages
The city’s lowest wage is $10 an hour and about 220 of the city’s 1,200 employees are paid less than $15 an hour, Weller said. A lot of those lower-paying positions are parks and recreation jobs, custodians and workers who perform public service such as cutting grass and cleaning up parks.
An additional 120 are paid between $15 and $16 an hour. Those positions paying slightly above $15 an hour would especially be impacted since the wage floor would be elevated.
“Our higher-skilled positions typically start between $15 and $20 an hour,” Weller said. “Obviously, you’re going to have to increase your skilled-labor wages or you’re not going to be able to hire anyone for those positions.”
Numerous factors determine the salary/wage for a position, including knowledge, skills and experience required for the job. The study also will look at selected positions the city has difficulty filling, Weller said.
The study will take a few months to complete, but the city will slowly implement necessary salary and wage adjustments over two or three years, Weller said. Pay-for-performance raises will also be given during that period, she added.
“We will figure out what makes sense,” Weller said. “We will need to identify what will happen and how it will affect us and we’ll implement changes in the budget process over the years.”
The city’s employees receive a combined total of about $55 million in gross pay annually, said Danville Finance Director Michael Adkins. That figure includes positions in the city that are funded partly or fully by the state, Adkins pointed out.
For example, the state provides 100% funding for much of the city’s Department of Social Services.
Some positions in the city are funded by the state at other rates, such as 75% to 80%, including those in the constitutional offices — the sheriff’s office, commissioner of revenue, treasurer’s office, commonwealth’s attorney and clerk of court, Adkins said.
“Each office is funded by the state at a different rate, and there are certain positions within each office that might be partially funded or not funded by the state at all,” Adkins said. “The same is true for our transportation employees.”
Previous study
The previous salary study by the Berkley Group recommended that the city increase the pay ranges of some city positions to bring salaries up to par with other similar communities. The city put those recommendations into effect in fiscal year 2020-21.
The study recommended establishing new pay ranges based on “market average minimums and best practices” and adjusting employee pay to the minimum, where the salary is too low.
It also recommended funding performance increases at the highest level possible and revising pay policies to align them with pay scales in similar communities.
The study included salary comparisons with other localities of similar size and those the city was losing talent to. Those localities included Lynchburg, Roanoke, Roanoke County, Pittsylvania County, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Bedford County, Greensboro, N.C., and other areas.
The Berkley Group conducted the study at a cost of $74,510.