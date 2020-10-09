Town Council races in Pittsylvania County all feature write-in candidates

Bell, 30, said he considered organizing a campaign in the spring but ultimately decided against it because he was unsure if somebody so young would be taken seriously in the community.

Upon Easley’s announcement, he reconsidered his stance and decided to give it an honest attempt. Bell said he was compelled to run because of how long the town council took to approve a public works contract with Inframark last winter. He said he wants to help expedite the important decisions that will matter to and impact Chatham residents.

Bell said he also would like to follow in the footsteps of family members who have worked to improve their communities. His grandfather worked for the federal government for a number of years and his great-grandfather was Chief of Police in Danville in the early 1900s.

“I come from a line of public servitude that I’m proud of, and I want to continue that,” Bell said.

In Gretna, Jim Hunt, James Gilbert and Dianne Jennings, the current vice-mayor, are all seeking re-election to the town council. Barbara Hubbard is running as the write-in candidate after filing campaign forms after the official deadline to be on the ballot.

“So effectively, one seat could be contested,” Keesee wrote.