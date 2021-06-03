Turnout expected to be about 3% for Tuesday's Democratic primary in Dan River Region

A state law doing away with photo ID requirements for voting went into effect July 1, 2020.

Local race deadline

Tuesday is also the deadline to file for local races coming up in November. In Danville, four constitutional officers are up for election - sheriff, commissioner of revenue, treasurer and commonwealth's attorney.

No challengers have filed to run against the incumbents, who include Sheriff Mike Mondul, Commissioner of Revenue James Gillie, Treasurer Sheila Williamson-Branch, and Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman. All four are running for reelection and would serve four-year terms.

As for local races in November in Pittsylvania County, seats on the board of supervisors and the school board are up for grabs in the Callands-Gretna, Dan River and Banister districts.

Supervisor candidates include incumbent Joe Davis in the Dan River District and incumbent Charles Miller and former supervisor Jessie Barksdale in the Banister District.

In Callands-Gretna, Supervisor Ben Farmer is not running for reelection. Ryland Brumfield has filed to run for the seat, and another possible candidate, Gregory Robinson has filed some forms to run but is not yet qualified, Keesee said.