Turnout expected to be about 3% for Tuesday's Democratic primary in Dan River Region

Voters will choose Tuesday who they want to see on the statewide Democratic ticket for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Though it is a Democratic primary, anyone can cast a ballot Tuesday regardless of their party affiliation — as long as they are registered to vote, said Danville Registrar Peggy Petty.
Virginia does not require party registration for its voters.
Early voting for the primary ends Saturday.
Voters can cast their ballots at their precincts Tuesday, but not at the registrar's office, Petty said.
"Saturday is the last day they can come into the registrar's office to vote," she said.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
So far, 244 city voters have cast ballots in the Democratic primary — 126 in person and 118 by mail, said Deputy Registrar Tammy Warren. There are 28,783 registered voters in Danville.
Democratic candidates for governor include Terry McAuliffe, Justin Fairfax, Jennifer McLellan, Jennifer Carroll Foy and Lee Carter.
As for Pittsylvania County, 77 people have voted early in person, said Registrar Kelly Keesee. Her office has mailed out 517 ballots to those who wanted to vote early by mail, and typically gets about 50% to 60% of those back with votes, she said.
Turnout is anticipated to be in the single digits percentage-wise.
"We're expecting a 3% turnout," Keesee said.
There are 45,680 registered voters in Pittsylvania County, she said.
The winner of the gubernatorial primary will face Republican Glenn Youngkin, who was chosen as the GOP nominee by a drive-thru convention May 8.
For the lieutenant governor and attorney general nominations, Republicans picked Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares.
Lieutenant governor candidates include Andria P. McLellan, Hala S. Ayala, Mark H. Levine, S. "Sam" Rasoul, Sean A. Perryman, and Danville native Xavier JaMar Warren.
As for attorney general, incumbent Mark Herring is running to keep his seat and faces a challenge from Jerrauld C. "Jay" Jones.
Needed to vote
To vote, photo identification is not required. Any type of ID is acceptable, such as a driver's license, work identification, passport, an electric bill with a name and address, bank statement or government document, Petty said.
Those without identification can sign an identification confirmation statement swearing that they are who they claim to be, Petty said.
A state law doing away with photo ID requirements for voting went into effect July 1, 2020.
Local race deadline
Tuesday is also the deadline to file for local races coming up in November. In Danville, four constitutional officers are up for election - sheriff, commissioner of revenue, treasurer and commonwealth's attorney.
No challengers have filed to run against the incumbents, who include Sheriff Mike Mondul, Commissioner of Revenue James Gillie, Treasurer Sheila Williamson-Branch, and Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman. All four are running for reelection and would serve four-year terms.
As for local races in November in Pittsylvania County, seats on the board of supervisors and the school board are up for grabs in the Callands-Gretna, Dan River and Banister districts.
Supervisor candidates include incumbent Joe Davis in the Dan River District and incumbent Charles Miller and former supervisor Jessie Barksdale in the Banister District.
In Callands-Gretna, Supervisor Ben Farmer is not running for reelection. Ryland Brumfield has filed to run for the seat, and another possible candidate, Gregory Robinson has filed some forms to run but is not yet qualified, Keesee said.
As for the school board, incumbent Calvin Doss and challenger Jacob Hancock have both filed and are in the process to become qualified to vie for the Callands-Gretna seat.