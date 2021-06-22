Two music festivals approved at Blairs amphitheater

In a news release, the company said it bought the nearly 300 acres in Blairs because of its location between Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville and Greensboro, N.C. It also touted the layout would allow for scalable events, meaning the capacity could be as low as 5,000 but have the ability to reach up to 30,000.

Purpose Driven Events has proposed the Blue Ridge Rock Festival be held at the site in September, as well.

Purpose Driven Events needs to submit more details regarding traffic control, sanitation and public safety, county planning director Emily Ragsdale told the Danville Register & Bee after the meeting.

County staff felt the plans for the events needed to provide more information, but didn’t believe rejecting the applications was warranted, Ragsdale said.

The board of supervisors can revoke the permits if conditions aren’t met.

After months of work to revise the county’s music festival ordinance, which was created in the 1970s and had only seen one light update in 1991, the board adopted the new ordinance on June 15.

Under the new code, event promoters are required to submit extensive plans regarding everything from public safety to trash and traffic to EMS for any music festival. These plans have to be approved by the relevant regulating agencies and then the entire permit application has to be approved by the board of supervisors.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.