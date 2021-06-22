Two music festivals approved at Blairs amphitheater

CHATHAM — A Christian music festival and a country music festival are coming to the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Blairs.
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved music festival permits — with conditions — for both events during a called meeting Tuesday afternoon in Chatham.
They were the first events approved for the amphitheater since the board revised the music festival ordinance earlier this month.
Both gatherings are being presented by Purpose Driven Events.
The Worship at the Mountain Music Festival will feature contemporary Christian music and will take place Sept. 3-5. About 8,000 people are expected to attend the event per day, with about 4,000 campers, according to the permit application from Purpose Driven Events.
The Blue Ridge Country Music Festival will be held Oct. 1-3. About 10,000 people per day are anticipated for the event. About 6,000 campers are expected.
The conditions the board required for the events include those pertaining to lighting and noise cutoffs and placing deputies at the ends of state-maintained roads near the venue.
Board Chairman Bob Warren made requests regarding the noise cutoffs and stationing deputies on nearby roads, including R & L Smith Road, to provide easy access in and out of the area for residents.
“This is the district I represent,” Warren, who is the Chatham-Blairs supervisor, reminded everyone before making the requests.
He wants noise to stop at about midnight, instead of the later hour planned.
“Two a.m. is a little problematic,” he told representatives from Purpose Driven Events.
During hearing of the citizens at the start of the meeting, two county residents expressed concerns about large concerts proposed at the amphitheater.
Chatham-Blairs resident Jonathan Hollie said concerns expressed by neighbors during public meetings on the proposals for allowing music events were due to the impact the concerts will have on “where we live.”
“Our home values ... the safety of our families, these are things that we sincerely want to protect,” Hollie said.
Deborah Dix, who lives on Carson Lester Lane, said she objected to the idea of attendees parking cars on that street. There are more than 100 acres adjacent to the area that could accommodate concert parking, she said.
“This is our neighborhood,” she said. “Nobody should be able to come over to your neighborhood with 25,000 people disrupting your neighborhood.”
In March, Purpose Driven Events announced plans for Blue Ridge Amphitheater — formerly known as White Oak Mountain Amphitheater — and started promoting events for 30,000-capacity facility in Blairs by summer.
In a news release, the company said it bought the nearly 300 acres in Blairs because of its location between Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville and Greensboro, N.C. It also touted the layout would allow for scalable events, meaning the capacity could be as low as 5,000 but have the ability to reach up to 30,000.
Purpose Driven Events has proposed the Blue Ridge Rock Festival be held at the site in September, as well.
Purpose Driven Events needs to submit more details regarding traffic control, sanitation and public safety, county planning director Emily Ragsdale told the Danville Register & Bee after the meeting.
County staff felt the plans for the events needed to provide more information, but didn’t believe rejecting the applications was warranted, Ragsdale said.
The board of supervisors can revoke the permits if conditions aren’t met.
After months of work to revise the county’s music festival ordinance, which was created in the 1970s and had only seen one light update in 1991, the board adopted the new ordinance on June 15.
Under the new code, event promoters are required to submit extensive plans regarding everything from public safety to trash and traffic to EMS for any music festival. These plans have to be approved by the relevant regulating agencies and then the entire permit application has to be approved by the board of supervisors.