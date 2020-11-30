 Skip to main content
Two Pittsylvania County offices close after employees test positive for COVID-19
Two Pittsylvania County offices are closed to the public after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Two Pittsylvania County offices are closed to the public after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Offices of treasurer and commissioner of the revenue will remain off-limits to residents through Dec. 9, the county reported in a news release Monday afternoon.

At least one employee from both offices tested positive for COVID-19, Pittsylvania County Spokesperson Caleb Ayers confirmed to the Register & Bee. Both workers were in the office Wednesday before closing for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and employees are being tested as appropriate," Ayers said.

The offices are undergoing "deep cleaning," and officials are working on contact tracing.

Both offices are located inside the Pittsylvania County Courthouse, but no other departments  in the building are believed to have been exposed, the release stated.

County administration is making accommodations for workers to perform their duties from home until the office can reopen Dec. 10.

"Pittsylvania County remains committed to ensuring continuity of services for our citizens while also providing a safe working environment for our employees," Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said in the news release.

Although the offices are closed, residents may pay taxes:

For more information, call the commissioner of the revenue's office at 434-432-7940 or the treasurer at 434-432-7960. 

