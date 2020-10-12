U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine tells students at Westwood Middle School about his political journey

Sen. Tim Kaine met virtually with United States history students from Danville’s Westwood Middle School on Monday to offer insight about the inner workings of government.
Chase Bridgen’s 19 sixth-grade students logged into a Google Meet video chat with Kaine, who spoke from his home in Richmond.
Before students asked some of their prepared questions, Kaine introduced himself and his political journey — which includes time as Virginia’s governor and the chair of the Democratic National Committee, among other positions.
Kaine also served as Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential pick during the 2016 election, and he currently serves as senator alongside Mark Warner, who is up for reelection this year.
Kaine joked that he’s spent a lot of time in politics despite never thinking he would. Before he ran for Richmond City Council in the 1990s, he was a civil rights lawyer, but he “got mad” at the people representing the city and decided he wanted to try to effect change.
“I thought maybe I could do a better job than people who were representing me,” he said. “I think that’s what makes a lot of people decide to run for office.”
Annabeth Shadrick, one of the students, asked the first question to learn more about the hardest parts of running to be vice president.
Kaine responded that, although he enjoyed getting to meet and visit with people across the country, it required a lot of traveling. Further, he said it was a challenge to convince voters to elect a woman as president in a country that has traditionally not elected many women to Congress, to say nothing of the presidency. But, ultimately, he said, losing was the most difficult part.
“Losing was tough and maybe especially because we won the popular vote,” Kaine said. “To win the popular vote by three million votes but still lose didn’t feel so good. But I’m glad I had the Senate to go back to, and I love my work in the Senate.”
Later on in the class, Triston Newby asked about Kaine’s favorite part of being a senator. He responded by telling a story of how he had helped several Virginia Indian tribes to become federally recognized, which results in more access to educational programs and grants. Kaine used it as an example of a community needing and receiving help to solve a problem.
“I work together with my staff, people around Virginia tell me what their need is [and] we go to work to see if we can solve a problem,” Kaine said. “When we can solve one, it makes us feel really, really good. That’s my favorite part of being a senator.”
Student Trevon Hairston asked Kaine how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed his daily routine — a particularly relevant question because the senator and his wife, Anne, both tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in the spring.
Kaine said that even though it’s unlikely he would contract the virus again, he still wears his mask everywhere and is diligent about washing his hands and maintaining distance from others. He also told students about his 330-mile bike ride along the Blue Ridge Parkway this summer in an attempt to keep healthy and active, especially outdoors.
“I focus a lot of my energy on just being as healthy as I can,” he said.
Kain Saunders asked the last of the students’ questions, which dealt with the senator’s feelings toward interacting with members of the media.
“The press play an incredibly important role in our politics,” he said. “The people in the press, they follow politics and public policy issues pretty closely, and they tend to ask good questions. Even if they disagree with you, you can get into a really interesting discussion.”
Bridgen, the teacher, closed the discussion with a question about strategies for preparing for the vice presidential debate, in which Kaine participated four years ago against Vice President Mike Pence.
Kaine said there is a lot of practice involved to make sure one’s objective is met. He also offered his favorite moment from last week’s vice presidential debate between Pence and Kamala Harris, the current Democratic vice presidential candidate who is running with Joe Biden.
Kaine pointed to the moment when Pence interrupted Harris, prompting her to say, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking now.” And she repeated herself a second time.
Kaine said the repetition was especially powerful. The first time was to state the obvious: That debates have rules, and she should not be interrupted. The second time, the reason was more subtle. Kaine said Harris falls into groups — women, people of color, children of immigrants — that have traditionally been silenced throughout American history.
“But you could kind of see that when Kamala heard herself say those words, she suddenly realized the importance of those words,” Kaine said. “And I thought it was an interesting thing to see her realize, ‘It’s my time to speak now,’ because in the American journey, certain people have been left out. So then we learn and we grow and we get better, and people who weren't allowed to speak suddenly are allowed to speak. That’s a great thing about our country.”
Following the discussion, which lasted about 25 minutes, Bridgen wrote in an email what he hoped his students took away from Kaine’s visit.
“I wanted them to understand just how devoted one has to be in order to be a public servant as well as how important said public servants are with regards to keeping our country (and society as a whole) afloat,” Bridgen wrote. “As it pertains to this year in particular and COVID, we must keep in mind just how much these kids have lost with regards to socialization. The opportunity to simply introduce them to a new face, let alone a sitting United States Senator, is extremely valuable. Providing an experience that these students will remember for the rest of their lives is truly a remarkable feeling.”
