U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine tells students at Westwood Middle School about his political journey

Kaine pointed to the moment when Pence interrupted Harris, prompting her to say, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking now.” And she repeated herself a second time.

Kaine said the repetition was especially powerful. The first time was to state the obvious: That debates have rules, and she should not be interrupted. The second time, the reason was more subtle. Kaine said Harris falls into groups — women, people of color, children of immigrants — that have traditionally been silenced throughout American history.

“But you could kind of see that when Kamala heard herself say those words, she suddenly realized the importance of those words,” Kaine said. “And I thought it was an interesting thing to see her realize, ‘It’s my time to speak now,’ because in the American journey, certain people have been left out. So then we learn and we grow and we get better, and people who weren't allowed to speak suddenly are allowed to speak. That’s a great thing about our country.”

Following the discussion, which lasted about 25 minutes, Bridgen wrote in an email what he hoped his students took away from Kaine’s visit.

“I wanted them to understand just how devoted one has to be in order to be a public servant as well as how important said public servants are with regards to keeping our country (and society as a whole) afloat,” Bridgen wrote. “As it pertains to this year in particular and COVID, we must keep in mind just how much these kids have lost with regards to socialization. The opportunity to simply introduce them to a new face, let alone a sitting United States Senator, is extremely valuable. Providing an experience that these students will remember for the rest of their lives is truly a remarkable feeling.”

