Under new intern program in Dan River Region, youths gain work experience, skills

For 16-year-old Nevea Russell, interning with Danville’s parks and recreation department has enabled her to work with people and get a taste of what it’s like to have a career.
“It’s fun,” Russell, a rising junior at Galileo Magnet High School, said during an interview Wednesday morning at the parks and recreation office in the City Auditorium building. “It’s definitely a great opportunity.”
During her 35-hour workweek, she has been working on the city’s neighborhood parks survey, helping with social media and photography, and performing other duties.
Russell is one of six interns with the parks and recreation department in Danville. The city government — not including the Danville school system — has 15 interns though the end of July under several departments including information technology, finance, the police department and sheriff’s office (which is a state constitutional office).
A total of 28 students 16 and older are interning with the city school system, Danville Parks and Recreation and other departments within city hall.
Students in Danville Public Schools went through boot-camp style training earlier this month to prepare for a first-of-its-kind summer internship program in the region.
In the 8-week program, more than 50 individuals ages 14 and older will be paid $10 an hour at job sites throughout the city through the end of July.
At first, the program was only for those ages 16 to 24. However, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys — the branch that oversees local operations — contacted the city school system with a plan to employ youth. That opened the door to a younger age group in Danville since Goodwill is contributing funding to the program.
Both Danville and Pittsylvania County governments have contributed funding to the initiative led by the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board.
“Work-based learning opportunities, specifically internships, are critical experiences that connect students and young adults to career opportunities and create relevance aligned with their academic experience,” Julie Brown, of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, said in a news release earlier this month. “Paid internships are an investment by our local governments and employers as a key strategy to support regional talent development efforts.”
In Danville, the $200,000 project is built on a partnership between the city, schools, the Institute and Goodwill Industries.
Pittsylvania County’s program has county government, schools, the Institute and Pittsylvania County Community Action teaming with the West Piedmont board.
The city and county interns will each be paid a stipend of $2,800, or $350 a week.
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors agreed to pay up to $75,000 for up to 25 interns who would be placed in county government and county schools, said county spokesperson Caleb Ayers.
But only 15 positions were filled because of the quick turnaround of the program’s development, Ayers said.
In county government, two interns are in public relations, two are at the Pittsylvania Pet Center, two are in parks and recreation and one each is in finance and community development, Ayers said.
Seventeen-year-old Pranav Shah, a rising senior at Tunstall High School, is gaining workplace experience in Pittsylvania County government’s finance department.
The internship allows him to get a better idea of where to focus his career goals, Shah said Wednesday.
“I thought it would be an opportunity to get the experience so I would be able to get a judgment of what I really want to study in college,” he said.
So far, he has spent most of his time filling invoices related to CARES Act funding for the county.
Ayers has two interns working under him, helping develop content for social media and the county’s website.
“This is definitely a win-win,” Ayers said of the internships. “We are providing valuable experience and good pay.”
The Danville school division received more than 70 applications for intern positions, a news release stated.
The boot camps provided a way to work with facilitators on what leaders call “soft skills and workplace readiness.”
Students are working at their internships Monday through Thursday, with a chance to debrief with program leaders on Fridays, a news release reported.
There are 25 students ages 14-15 working 12 hours a week at places like God’s Storehouse, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, Smokestack Theatre Company and the Health Collaborative of the Dan River Region. They started Monday.
Some interns are working with the Danville Sheriff’s Office, the Danville Police Department, Danville Science Center and Animal Medical Clinic for 35 hours per week.
For Russell, the experience will be a valuable one she will carry with her into adulthood.
“It helps you learn people skills and what you want to do in the future,” Russell said.
