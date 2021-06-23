Under new intern program in Dan River Region, youths gain work experience, skills

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors agreed to pay up to $75,000 for up to 25 interns who would be placed in county government and county schools, said county spokesperson Caleb Ayers.

But only 15 positions were filled because of the quick turnaround of the program’s development, Ayers said.

In county government, two interns are in public relations, two are at the Pittsylvania Pet Center, two are in parks and recreation and one each is in finance and community development, Ayers said.

Seventeen-year-old Pranav Shah, a rising senior at Tunstall High School, is gaining workplace experience in Pittsylvania County government’s finance department.

The internship allows him to get a better idea of where to focus his career goals, Shah said Wednesday.

“I thought it would be an opportunity to get the experience so I would be able to get a judgment of what I really want to study in college,” he said.

So far, he has spent most of his time filling invoices related to CARES Act funding for the county.

Ayers has two interns working under him, helping develop content for social media and the county’s website.