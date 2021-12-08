UPDATE: Contractor to be selected for Danville casino construction by end of next month, Caesars rep says

A team is still assessing the most economical way of removing the former finishing building, which would likely begin in March or April and continue into the summer months due to the time it will take to clear or repurpose the debris, Livingston said.

"It will be a lengthy process," he told Council.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the demolition process will not slow down the project, he said.

"Construction will begin in other areas of the site, so debris removal and crushing will take place simultaneously with the new construction," Livingston said.

In addition, he reiterated Caesars' commitment to providing opportunities for minority-owned contractors in the project.

"We are asking each general contractor bidding on this work to explain to us their track records in working with minority contractors," Livingston said.

The general contractor Caesars selects will be expected to hold outreach and informational sessions with interested suppliers and contractors, he said.

Caesars will be engaged with as many local contractors and suppliers as possible, but will have to use outside parties for more specialized aspects of the project, he said.