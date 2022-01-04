UPDATE: Pittsylvania County administrator fired, new board strikes from record supervisor's censure last year calling it 'politically driven'

A reorganized Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors fired its county administrator Tuesday afternoon and removed from the record a censure of its new chair.

With three new members joining the board — Jesse Barksdale, Darrell Dalton and Tim Chesher — and Vic Ingram as the new board chair, David M. Smitherman was terminated in a 4-3 vote.

Former board chair Bob Warren and Ronald Scearce defended Smitherman’s record at the special reorganizational meeting Tuesday and voted, along with Tim Dudley, against the resolution for termination.

“We are just sending a terrible message,” Warren said.

"I don’t know how you are going to expect to hire a new county administrator when you have someone who’s done so much for this county,” Scearce said, touting Smitherman’s economic development efforts, among other accomplishments.

“This is a real blow to the county, especially with what we have going on right now," Warren said. "If you are doing it for personal reasons, that’s just wrong.”

Ingram indicated Clearance Monday, the county's former administrator, will assume the role temporarily.

As Smitherman, who was hired in December 2016, exited the meeting, applause erupted from a few in the audience gathered. The meeting was broadcasted on the county's Facebook page, however the video was displayed in the wrong orientation.

Ingram, who was censured in October by fellow Pittsylvania County supervisors, was elected as chair in a 4-3 vote Tuesday. In a unanimous vote, Barksdale was named vice chair.

Before the vote on the new chair, Scearce asked if comments could be made and proceeded to lash out at his colleague.

“I have a few comments to make, sounds like it’s decided where we are going with the future of this county,” Scearce said. “I just want to make sure these new board members to know Vic is a liar, he’s been a cancer to the leadership for the county for the last two years.”

Scearce said Ingram went after the county administrator, which is one of few people the board oversees.

“As far as I’m concerned, he doesn’t have the integrity or character to serve in a leadership position,” Scearce said of Ingram's nomination.

After Smitherman was terminated, the new board voted to have Ingram's censure stricken from the record saying it was "politically driven." That resolution passed by the same 4-3 vote with Warren, Scearce and Dudley voting against.

Tuesday's resolution states the new board’s belief is the censure was presented with malicious intent to embarrass and discredit Ingram and should be stricken from the record.

The censure came after text messages surfaced and were “construed as racist” against another board member.

Those messages — sent during a June board meeting — targeted Dr. Charles H. Miller Jr., the representative of the Banister District at the time. Miller lost his reelection bid in November to Barksdale.

Miller said he was referred to as Ray Charles and “Blind Tom,” an expression he wasn’t familiar with, but said “it doesn’t sound complimentary.” This was during a meeting where Miller wore dark shades because of a procedure to his eyes, followed by dialysis rendering it nearly impossible for him to see.

Only Ingram and Ben Farmer, who represented the Callands-Gretna District at the time, voted against the censure.

In general, a censure is a way of expressing a strong disapproval of someone in a governmental position.

The resolution to censure Ingram — for “conduct unbecoming a supervisor that has been detrimental to the board” — went beyond the text message episode.

It also stated Ingram breached the confidentially of closed sessions and “meddled in personnel issues with county employees that are not direct reports to the board.”

The censure resolution further stated Ingram “conducted unilateral, unauthorized negations with county economic development prospects.”

“What you’ve done is nothing short of despicable,” Ingram said at the October meeting. “I will say this. I’m 65 years old. I’ve never been called a racist. So I guess this is what you’d call a first.”

The censure also accused Ingram of requesting county employees search emails of fellow supervisors.

“You buckle up buddy, it’s coming,” Ingram said motioning to the board, in October.

