UPDATED: As Danville City Jail outbreak widens to 49 inmates, mask policy instituted

After the first inmate shows signs of the illness earlier this week, the individual was placed in an isolated area for quarantine and was seen by the jail doctor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By Wednesday morning, that inmate’s temperature was normal and “overall seems to be doing well according to our medical staff,” Mondul wrote in a statement.

It’s not clear how that first inmate, housed in the Danville City Jail since May 22, contracted the disease.

The jail has now instituted a face-covering policy for workers and issued masks to inmates. Earlier this week, Mondul confirmed that not all jail employees wore masks but said, “They will when entering the quarantined area.”

When asked why there wasn’t a mask policy before now, Mondul told the Register & Bee there were no issues before Wednesday.

“We had a mask policy, but the wearing of masks was not mandatory,” Mondul wrote in an email Saturday. “No issue, no masks.”