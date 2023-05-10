Just days before a temporary casino opens in Danville, a new regional tourism brand was unveiled Wednesday night: Visit SoSi.

The new marketing piece ties in the affiliation with Southside Virginia with a new twist by playing off the sounds of "so" and "see," Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager, explained at the unveiling hosted at Cottontail Weddings & Events in Danville's River District.

“Tourism is economic development," Corrie Bobe, the director of Danville economic development, said.

In fact, tourism brings in about $14 million in tax revenue to the region each year.

“These numbers will only increase and even more visitors will find their way into Danville and Pittsylvania County,” Bobe said. “You never know when a visitor will become a resident, an employee, a business owner or cheerleader.”

When the full Caesars Virginia casino opens next year, more than 2 million visitors are expected to flood into Danville. Monday's opening of the temporary facility — dubbed Danville Casino — will provide the region a taste of what's to come.

“I was there last night, the Danville Casino, what an amazing place,” Meriwether said Wednesday, referencing an event hosted for select community members.

“It’s about people coming into the community," Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said about tourism.

"It’s about people staying," he continued. "Most importantly it’s about people spending money in the community.”

Jones said Danville is "getting a lot of attention these days."

But beyond the casino excitement, the region already offers tourism draws like motorsports, boating, fishing and hiking.

“Danville and Pittsylvania County are both rich in history,” Jones explained, outlining another aspect that lures people into the community.

Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, expects new development within the city with new hotels, eateries and experiences.

“The work that you do every day in Danville and Pittsylvania County contributes to the economic vitality of the region," she said Wednesday. “You have so much to be proud of and we stand there with you.”

Over a nine-month period that included about 2,000 surveys and 16 focus groups, Visit SoSi emerged as the top winner for the area's new slogan.

Meriwether said Visit SoSi injects spunk and personality. People in the focus group said it was fun, fresh and appealing.

The concept was developed by Eddy Alexander, a marketing and public relations agency founded in Roanoke in 2011.

“It’s no secret” the region is on track to experience exponential growth, Meriwether said. “It’s important that the region already has an established and thriving tourism sector.”

About 20,000 new guides — developed with the Visit SoSi reveal — will be placed in welcome centers throughout the state.