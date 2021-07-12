Volunteers come to rescue for Pittsylvania County fire and EMS agencies

“We have some agencies that are very short on volunteers,” said county public safety director Chris Slemp. “Call volumes continue to rise and EMS is particularly getting to be more demanding. Having an aggressive recruitment campaign is one way to hopefully combat that decline.”

The rise in the cost of living has played a large role in the decline, said Bryan Fox, chair of the Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue Commission. Workers can’t afford to use up their time volunteering without pay, he said.

“Time equates to money,” Fox said. “It takes multiple incomes to make a household run.”

Also, employers worried about their bottom line are less flexible about letting their employees leave work to answer a fire or other emergency call, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 20 additional volunteers, some had done so previously, which marks a return for them, Others are new.

“Some already had many of the necessary certifications and some had no experience — which is a good thing,” Ayers said.

Funding