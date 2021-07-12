Volunteers come to rescue for Pittsylvania County fire and EMS agencies

For Hayley Hodges, Gretna Fire and Rescue has been like a big family.
The 30-year-old Hurt resident began volunteering with the agency in May, helping out with fundraising, going on ride-alongs and training to be an EMT. She checks the vitals of firefighters before and after they put out fires.
“I’ve only been there a short while, but everybody who is there has been so open and easy to work with and willing to teach,” Hodges said during an interview Monday afternoon.
She is one of about 20 individuals who have stepped forward to get involved and volunteer with a department in Pittsylvania County. Hodges’ participation comes amid enhanced recruitment efforts by county officials and fire-and-rescue departments and rescue squads.
Response rates — the amount of calls covers compared to the number dispatched — in the county also have increased recently.
“We are actively working with our volunteer stations to recruit more volunteers that can help out with everything from actually responding to calls to administrative work to fundraising,” said Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers.
Volunteerism is on the decline, locally and nationwide, both in terms of the number of people who can volunteer as well as the amount of time they can give, Ayers said.
“We have some agencies that are very short on volunteers,” said county public safety director Chris Slemp. “Call volumes continue to rise and EMS is particularly getting to be more demanding. Having an aggressive recruitment campaign is one way to hopefully combat that decline.”
The rise in the cost of living has played a large role in the decline, said Bryan Fox, chair of the Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue Commission. Workers can’t afford to use up their time volunteering without pay, he said.
“Time equates to money,” Fox said. “It takes multiple incomes to make a household run.”
Also, employers worried about their bottom line are less flexible about letting their employees leave work to answer a fire or other emergency call, he said.
Of the 20 additional volunteers, some had done so previously, which marks a return for them, Others are new.
“Some already had many of the necessary certifications and some had no experience — which is a good thing,” Ayers said.
Funding
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has increased funding for fire and rescue agencies over the last few years by 76%. The board has budgeted just under $2 million for fiscal year 2021-22 for county departments — with about $1.09 million for general operating costs, $600,000 for apparatus purchases and about $300,000 for insurance coverage (that also includes public safety vehicles), Ayers said.
But the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors cannot fully fund all departments, Ayers said.
“So instead, we have increased contributions, taken a more active role in recruiting, and developed the fire and rescue commission to work alongside our volunteer agencies and public safety,” Ayers said.
There are 21 volunteer fire departments and 11 volunteer rescue squads (with many of them joint agencies) in the county.
Training is provided for volunteers.
Those wishing to sign up to volunteer with a fire-and-rescue agency nearby can go to pittsylvaniacountyva.gov, and then click on “government,” “public safety,” “fire & rescue,” and “volunteer sign-up.”
As for Hodges, she saw a post on Facebook for volunteer recruitment.
“I followed the Facebook link to the website,” Hodges said. “I put in the information and got a call from the fire chief at Gretna Fire and Rescue within 24 hours,” she said.
Hodges wants to help out the community where she grew up and gain knowledge of medical matters she can bring when she studies to be a physician’s assistant.
Hodges, who works as a mental health clinician at Proving What’s Possible counseling service in Altavista in neighboring Campbell County, plans to stick to volunteering even after achieving her career goal.