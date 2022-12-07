Wage study: Danville firefighter minimum salaries lag behind market average, but city leads in benefits

The minimum salary for Danville Fire Department employees falls below the market average, but the city matches or exceeds the market when it comes to benefits, according to a recent study.

"Current city minimums of all studied jobs tend to lag the market average minimums," the study performed by The Berkley Group, LCC, in Bridgewater, states.

Minimum pay for a Danville firefighter falls nearly 20% short of the market average hiring minimum of $42,034, said Margaret Schmitt, a member of The Berkley Group team that conducted the study. The pay range minimum for a firefighter in Danville is currently $34,085.95 per year.

But a planned increase in salary ranges already budgeted by the city will take place next month to take into account the increase in the minimum wage to $11 an hour earlier this year. That will make those ranges a little more competitive, Schmitt pointed out.

Following the increase, the minimum firefighter annual pay will be $35,434.90.

She presented the results of the study to Danville City Council during its work session Tuesday night.

Another fire department position, that of fire code inspector, had dismal minimum pay compared to the market average, at just 71% of the market minimum of $51,810, according to the study.

The study presented options to address the city's low pay, including going ahead with the planned increase in salary ranges and completing an overall market study of city pay for all its roughly 1,100 employees.

Schmitt also offered the idea of an additional $1,000 flat increase to pay-range minimums and current actual employee pay to improve competitiveness, at a cost of $920,000 to the city.

Berkley Group compared the city's firefighter salary range to that of organizations in 16 other localities, including Pittsylvania County, Martinsville, Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke, South Boston, Henry County, Bedford County, Charlottesville and other communities.

Berkley performed the city's previous comprehensive salary and classification study about three years ago.

Schmitt pointed out the vast difference between the current market and conditions in 2019 and early 2020.

"So many things have happened in the last three years," she said. "The market has changed, from the pandemic to the great resignation ... the whole labor force has changed. There are two jobs available for every person that wants to work right now."

As for recommendation of a comprehensive pay study, Mayor Alonzo Jones said, "We have to do a comprehensive study. What I don't want to happen is every month, a different group of employees coming before us."

City Manager Ken Larking had pointed out at the start of the work session that city officials heard concerns from fire department employees over firefighter pay early this year. That is what prompted the firefighter pay study.

In the fall of 2021, the city gave police officers a pay increase "due to a crisis in recruitment and retention that was unique to the policing profession," Larking wrote in a letter to council, referring to challenges law enforcement faced across the county following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

The city hired The Berkley Group in May to conduct the firefighter pay study, which started in July.

Whatever the city implements as the result of any study, "we are going to make sure any policy we can develop is something we can hang our hat on," said City Councilman Sherman Saunders.

As for actual pay — what fire department employees are being paid as opposed to advertised salary ranges — the city is doing better compared to the market average, the study found.

Danville pays about 87% of the market's average actual pay for a firefighter, which is $45,931. Following the city's adjustment in January, the city's pay will be 90% of that of the market.

"Your adjustments in January are going to be a pretty significant increase from 87% to 90% of the market," Schmitt told council members. "That's really reflective of the investment you're making in your pay in January."

During an interview Wednesday, Larking said there will also likely be a bump in pay for employees later to reflect the upcoming increase in the state minimum wage to $12 an hour next month.

"I'm not sure if it would be implemented in this year's budget," Larking said, adding that the city is lagging behind adjusting pay to reflect the state's minimum wage increases. "The budget would have to be amended. It's too early to tell."

The yearly hikes in the minimum wage are a result of the state's gradual implementation of a minimum wage increase that will reach $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2026. The increase was signed into law by then-Gov. Ralph Northam in 2020.

As for city employee benefits including health insurance, paid holidays, family leave and others, Danville meets or exceeds the market in most aspects, the study found.

"Generally, the benefits are stellar," Schmitt told council members.

As for recruitment and retention of firefighters, there are 60 allocated firefighter positions and four vacancies. Three of the vacancies will be filled with recruits starting Feb. 1, and there are 41 applicants for the remaining open slot, Schmitt said.

There are three potential retirements slated for 2023, with no retirement announcements yet, she said. Since Jan. 1, 2020, there have been 12 retirements, nine resignations and one employee termination for failure to complete certification, Schmitt said. There was also one death.

The employee who was fired was rehired after later completing certification she added.

"Your recruitment and turnover is in pretty good shape in the fire department," Schmitt said.

During closing comments, councilmen voiced their concerns over employees' pay, some of which was well below the market.

"It's kind of disturbing to me," said Danville City Councilman Larry Campbell, adding that he hopes firefighter pay issue can be worked out. Campbell compared the low pay for some positions as "like working at McDonald's."

Vice Mayor Gary Miller pointed out the importance of keeping existing employees.

"We want to retain as many employees as we can," Miller said, adding that it costs thousands of dollars to train new employees.

Councilman Madison Whittle said employees need to be respected and that he had to go without pay himself so he could provide raises to his workers.

"What are we willing to give up to get what we want?" Whittle said.