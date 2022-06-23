Wanted: Your input in shaping the Dan River Region's tourism brand

Ahead of a transformational shift to a tourism destination, residents are invited to take a 15-minute survey to help shape the future of the Dan River Region.

The Danville Office of Economic Development & Tourism — the official marketing organization for Danville and Pittsylvania County — developed the online questions available dptourismsurvey.com.

All surveys must be completed by midnight July 15.

The goal is to aid in developing a regional tourism brand and marketing program. While not specifically mentioned, a new casino opening in Danville in 2024 is expected to bring in about 2 million visitors annual, dramatically boosting the region's tourism industry.

“Brands are about reputation, and a community’s tourism brand should be informed by the people and places it is meant to represent,” tourism manager Lisa Meriwether said in a statement. “We are really excited to be kicking off this process and eager to hear the insights and observations our community will share."

The survey starts out by gathering demographic details before asking things like what three words come to mind for Danville and Pittsylvania County. There are nearly 50 questions in all.

"We want to work through this process together, taking our time, and doing our best to make sure everyone who wants to be involved has a way to make their voices heard,” Meriwether said.

Information gathered will help in shaping the the region's "tourism story" for years to come, a news release stated.

Businesses and households should receive a blue postcard about the effort. Residents may scan a provided QR code or use the website link to take the survey on a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Folks without internet or someone who would rather fill out a paper-based survey are invited to visit a local library.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see our region unite around all the opportunity in front of us,” said Kattie Saunders, project manager for the Pittsylvania County Economic Development Department. “There is an unprecedented amount of attention on our region right now and we have the opportunity to help shape and share our story with the world.”

More details will be revealed a few weeks after the survey closes through a series of public meetings. The dates and locations for those are expected to be announced later in the summer.