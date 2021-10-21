Watch now: 'Another beautiful day in Danville,' governor says breaking ground on new Tyson facility

“Tyson’s continued growth and investments are a testament to Virginia’s workforce and strong business environment, and we congratulate them on this new facility and look forward to many more years of success.

“This is an exciting day for Danville and Pittsylvania County, and I can’t be prouder," he said. "Welcoming Tyson is a big, big deal.”

David Bray, group president of poultry for Tyson Foods, said that to say he was humbled at the event and welcome was an understatement.

“When we started this process, we felt we were home. And now I am absolutely certain we are home,” he said. “It is our goal to feed people and to keep team members safe. The products coming out of this facility will be both in the food service and the retail arena.”

He said the company has worked successfully in Virginia for decades and is investing in the facility near Danville because of the demand for “more high-quality Tyson brand chicken.” “We’re thankful for the invitation to become a part of the Danville and Pittsylvania County communities, the support from both state and local leaders, and the presence of such a strong workforce in the region,” he said.