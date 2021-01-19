WATCH NOW: Bringing out gas mask, Pittsylvania County supervisor Ronald Scearce makes 'Chinese virus' comment during Tuesday meeting

Westover District Supervisor Ronald Scearce called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” during his opportunity to offer a report during Tuesday’s Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The comment came while encouraging county residents to contact Gov. Ralph Northam’s office and request that the state’s face mask mandate be lifted. To hammer home his point, Scearce pulled a military-grade gas mask out of a bag at his side and compared its effectiveness to the cloth mask he wore, which featured the phrase “Trump 2020.”

“I would ask him to get rid of this ridiculous mask mandate and reopen our businesses fully,” he said.

Then, while holding up an M40A1 gas mask, he said: “It will stop, depending on what air filter is put in here, it will stop just about any chemical or biological agent in the world. It will also stop the Chinese virus.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After switching hands to show his cloth mask, he said: “This crazy thing here, while it’s great advertising for the greatest president of my lifetime, does absolutely nothing to stop the Chinese virus. And I can prove that if you allow me to spray you in the face with pepper spray or mace. You’d realize this thing does absolutely nothing.”