WATCH NOW: Bringing out gas mask, Pittsylvania County supervisor Ronald Scearce makes 'Chinese virus' comment during Tuesday meeting

Westover District Supervisor Ronald Scearce called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” during his opportunity to offer a report during Tuesday’s Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The comment came while encouraging county residents to contact Gov. Ralph Northam’s office and request that the state’s face mask mandate be lifted. To hammer home his point, Scearce pulled a military-grade gas mask out of a bag at his side and compared its effectiveness to the cloth mask he wore, which featured the phrase “Trump 2020.”
“I would ask him to get rid of this ridiculous mask mandate and reopen our businesses fully,” he said.
Then, while holding up an M40A1 gas mask, he said: “It will stop, depending on what air filter is put in here, it will stop just about any chemical or biological agent in the world. It will also stop the Chinese virus.”
After switching hands to show his cloth mask, he said: “This crazy thing here, while it’s great advertising for the greatest president of my lifetime, does absolutely nothing to stop the Chinese virus. And I can prove that if you allow me to spray you in the face with pepper spray or mace. You’d realize this thing does absolutely nothing.”
Scearce’s remarks come just over a month after he used the same forum during a board meeting to dismiss the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and say he didn’t intend to abide by Virginia’s restrictions on group size during the holidays.
“For my family, we’re going to add some special civil disobedience traditions to our Christmas plans this year, and I plan on having as many of my extended family and friends that I can tolerate,” he said on Dec. 15. “And it will be without a mask. I hope the governor’s listening.”
Contacted the next day, he stood by his stance and called many of the COVID-19 safety precautions “oppressive” and “ridiculous.”
Pittsylvania County set a record on Dec. 16 with 64 new cases reported, according to Virginia Department of Health data. Pittsylvania County has exceeded that number on seven different days since 2021 began.
On Tuesday, just as in December, none of Scearce’s peers on the board responded in any way to his comments.