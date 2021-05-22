WATCH NOW: Danville hires three new gang, violence prevention workers

"The success of Project Imagine has the cultivation of human relationships," David said.

Each outreach worker will be allotted a maximum of 13 youths. But they will not only work with the young people, but their parents as well, David said.

"They also will be assisting in development of the family," he said. "For instance, if a mother needs a job, and the outreach worker has knowledge of that, then we'll begin looking for resources for the mother because if the home is not in the proper situation, then the youth is going to have to struggle."

Martin, who also serves on Martinsville City Council, cited the African proverb that it takes a village to raise a child, and referred to another that says, "The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.”

"A lot of these youth might not have somebody in their corner like they need," Martin said. "I just want to be in that corner with them to get the resources they need."

As for Artis, "I want to see my city grow. Anything I can do to help the city grow in a positive manner, I want to do it. If the youth are the future, somebody has to invest in them."

Project Imagine has not only become more popular locally. It has received national recognition, as well.