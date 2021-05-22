WATCH NOW: Danville hires three new gang, violence prevention workers

The city has added three youth and gang violence prevention outreach workers to its workforce.
The new hires are part of the expansion of its workforce readiness program for gangs and at-risk youth, Project Imagine, and were made possible by a $488,595 grant last October from the U.S Department of Justice's Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
"They're homegrown and have like passions," Danville youth and gang violence prevention coordinator Robert David said of the new hires. "I'm excited."
Shakeva Frazier, Chad Martin and Curtis Artis — the three youth and gang violence prevention outreach workers — are eager as well. They have all been in their positions since late April or early May.
"Even though it is a job that I accepted, I would do this free," Frazier told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday. "I love to connect and help, help and connect."
David, who created the Project Imagine program in 2018, said the expansion also includes a 15-hour job training program over five days and a strength-based assessment for participating youths.
The grant will fund the three positions for three years, with annual salaries at $30,000 for each worker, David said.
They will work with agencies in the community to meet the needs of the youth they are assigned. Referrals for the prevention service come from the police department, courts, schools and parents, David said.
"The success of Project Imagine has the cultivation of human relationships," David said.
Each outreach worker will be allotted a maximum of 13 youths. But they will not only work with the young people, but their parents as well, David said.
"They also will be assisting in development of the family," he said. "For instance, if a mother needs a job, and the outreach worker has knowledge of that, then we'll begin looking for resources for the mother because if the home is not in the proper situation, then the youth is going to have to struggle."
Martin, who also serves on Martinsville City Council, cited the African proverb that it takes a village to raise a child, and referred to another that says, "The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.”
"A lot of these youth might not have somebody in their corner like they need," Martin said. "I just want to be in that corner with them to get the resources they need."
As for Artis, "I want to see my city grow. Anything I can do to help the city grow in a positive manner, I want to do it. If the youth are the future, somebody has to invest in them."
Project Imagine has not only become more popular locally. It has received national recognition, as well.
Since the program started, David has been named a winner of the Frederic Milton Thrasher Award by the National Gang Crime Research Center. The award recognizes his accomplishments in gang prevention and intervention.