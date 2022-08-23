Watch now: Danville's Woodside Village left without water due to unpaid bill by management company

An unpaid bill left Woodside Village residents without water for several hours Monday.

The city of Danville shut down the apartment complex's water supply after Woodside Village's management company, NJSPM LLC in Hackensack, New Jersey, did not pay its bill.

"The water was disconnected because they were past due on their monthly payments," said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

The city restored water for Woodside on Monday evening. It's not clear how many people live in the 160-unit complex.

Officials from area organizations including Danville Public Schools, Danville Community College and Mount Carmel Baptist Church provided bottled water for residents Monday evening.

Woodside Village resident Lynn Simpson, 56, said the disconnection left her unable to perform basic tasks.

"I couldn't take a bath, couldn't cook, couldn't wash clothes," Simpson said during an interview in her apartment Tuesday morning.

The ordeal also affected her pets.

"I had no water for the fish tank, no water for my emotional support animal [a cat]," Simpson said.

The property manager at Woodside would not speak on the record to the Danville Register & Bee.

Mayor Alonzo Jones, who was at the property to speak with the manager and look at the apartments' conditions Tuesday morning, said he and Danville City Council members and the city manager received calls from tenants.

"We've got children and senior citizens living over there," Jones told the Danville Register & Bee during a telephone interview Tuesday morning just before heading to the complex.

Tommy Bennett, president of the Danville chapter of the NAACP, was also at the complex and was outraged that Woodside tenants had to endure the ordeal through no fault of their own.

"How can they [the children] go to school without water, without food and they can't take a bath?" he said.

After receiving calls about the disconnection, Jones, city council members and the city manager discussed what was happening. After finding out the management company was behind in its bill, officials decided to turn the water back on for residents, Jones said.

"You can't wash your hands, you can't take baths, you can't rinse nothing," 41-year-old resident Adrian Deshazor, said. "For it to happen out of the blue, it's not right, you've got kids here."

Larking said city officials had been aware that Woodside Village would be disconnected and contacted the company beforehand.

"Our staff reached out to the property manager and let them know this disconnection was possible," Larking said. After about a week, the city still did not receive payment, he said.

The company, which took over management of the property in May, had been past due for a partial bill for June and a few days past due for the month of July, Larking said.

The company caught up on their payments Tuesday morning, Larking said. Water had been restored at about 8:15 p.m. Monday, he said.

"We're going to look at ways to try to prevent this in the future," he said. "Ultimately, it's the responsibility of the property [manager] to make payments on time."

Resident Jessica Scripter, 32, said the lack of water kept her from being able to bathe her 3-year-old autistic daughter.

"She had to go to school this morning and I couldn't give her a bath last night," Scripter said. 'We couldn't even flush the toilet."