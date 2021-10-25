Watch now: Former Virginia first lady Dorothy McAuliffe campaigns for husband in Danville

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Terry entered the 2021 race because he knew this economy needed him back, Dorothy said, pointing to historic investment in education and restoration of voting rights for more than 100,000 felons during his tenure.

However, the progress made on voting rights, including the recently implemented early voting, is deeply under threat, she said.

“Our democracy is very fragile,” Dorothy said, referring to repeated Republican efforts to legally challenge legitimate 2020 presidential election results in other states. All of them failed due to lack of evidence of significant voter fraud.

Ayala also rallied supporters, reminding them that “our progress is the floor, not the ceiling.”

“I hope, if Danville is willing, to elect me as your first ever woman, woman of color in the 400-year history of this commonwealth, to elect Terry McAuliffe, Mark Herring and the entire Democratic slate,” Ayala said.

Passing Medicaid for 500,000 Virginians, reproductive health care for women, and rights for workers are all at stake Nov. 2, she said. Also, “we’re still No. 1 for businesses,” she added.

“We cant afford to sit on the sidelines because all of these progresses are on the line Nov. 2,” Ayala said.