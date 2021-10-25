Watch now: Former Virginia first lady Dorothy McAuliffe campaigns for husband in Danville

Former Virginia first lady Dorothy McAuliffe campaigned in Danville on behalf of her husband Monday, asking supporters to reelect Terry McAuliffe and make her first lady again.
During an event at Crema & Vine on Monday afternoon, McAuliffe reminded everyone to take advantage of early voting.
“We’re here to remind you to remind everyone you know that we’ve got early voting in Virginia and that is a win for Virginians,” she told a small crowd of supporters.
No excuse is needed to vote early and there is no excuse not to vote by Saturday, she said, the last day early voting is allowed before Tuesday’s Election Day.
Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-18, is seeking a second term and faces a challenge from Republican Glenn Youngkin. Governors in Virginia are limited to one term and cannot serve a second consecutive term.
The former governor was campaigning in Hampton Roads on Monday while his wife, accompanied by Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Hala S. Ayala and state Democratic Party Chair Susan Swecker, visited Danville.
Polls show a tight race between McAuliffe and Youngkin, a former CEO of the investment firm The Carlyle Group.
“It is tight, we know the race is tight,” Dorothy McAuliffe told supporters, adding that it is always neck-and-neck in the state’s governor races.
Terry entered the 2021 race because he knew this economy needed him back, Dorothy said, pointing to historic investment in education and restoration of voting rights for more than 100,000 felons during his tenure.
However, the progress made on voting rights, including the recently implemented early voting, is deeply under threat, she said.
“Our democracy is very fragile,” Dorothy said, referring to repeated Republican efforts to legally challenge legitimate 2020 presidential election results in other states. All of them failed due to lack of evidence of significant voter fraud.
Ayala also rallied supporters, reminding them that “our progress is the floor, not the ceiling.”
“I hope, if Danville is willing, to elect me as your first ever woman, woman of color in the 400-year history of this commonwealth, to elect Terry McAuliffe, Mark Herring and the entire Democratic slate,” Ayala said.
Passing Medicaid for 500,000 Virginians, reproductive health care for women, and rights for workers are all at stake Nov. 2, she said. Also, “we’re still No. 1 for businesses,” she added.
“We cant afford to sit on the sidelines because all of these progresses are on the line Nov. 2,” Ayala said.
Swecker told supporters that former President Donald Trump is on the ballot, even though he is not running for office in Virginia. He has endorsed Youngkin six times, she pointed out.