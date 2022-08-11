Watch now: In festive atmosphere overflowing with enthusiasm, Caesars breaks ground on Danville casino

During a jovial celebration, Caesars Entertainment and local officials broke ground on the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino project Thursday morning at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield.

The festive atmosphere included a food truck and music provided by DJ Larry Stamps while community leaders and others invited to the event mingled before the ceremony began.

"This feels more like a pep rally and less like a groundbreaking," said Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard Sneed during his statements at the event. The group, through EBCI Holdings Inc., is a partner with Caesars in the $650 million project.

Nearly everyone who spoke during the ceremony was filled with enthusiasm at reaching this point following more than two years of efforts to attract a casino to the city.

"Today marks a big step forward," Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said.

He pointed to the economic benefits the casino resort will bring to the city and delivered a message to naysayers.

"Caesars Virginia will create new jobs and career opportunities for for residents, along with hundreds of jobs while under construction," Jones said. "Danville will — I say this very slowly to all of our haters — will become a destination city."

Plans include a destination resort casino with a 500-room hotel.

The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room, a live poker room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables, Caesars Entertainment has said.

Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. There will also be restaurants and bars. Nine hundred construction jobs will be filled as well as 1,300 operational jobs.

The casino is expected to generate up to $38 million in tax revenue to the city after it is up and running.

Whiting-Turner is the contractor that will build the Danville casino resort. The firm also has constructed the Horseshoe Baltimore, as well as projects at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel+Experience Las Vegas, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe and more.

Demolition of the former Dan River Inc. finishing building at Schoolfield was completed last month, making the way for the Caesars Virginia casino resort projected to open in 2024.

Robert Livingston, Caesars Entertainment senior vice president of development, said of the groundbreaking, "This is a milestone in the history of this project."

It was "a long road to get here," he added.

"We're not here yet, but we're at a place that soon things will start going up," Livingston said.

Dan River Inc. had a legacy going back more than 100 years, and Caesars has its own legacy and hopes to establish one in Danville, he said.

"We feel like we have a legacy of our own and that legacy was built on our founders," Livingston said.

Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, agreed.

"We look forward to the next 100 years," Marshall said, calling the project a tax base for Danville.

Jones, during his statements, pointed out that the Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site holds a lot of memories for many residents who worked in the textile mill.

Jones joked with Danville Economic Development Director Corrie Bobe during his speech.

"I hope, Corrie, I was excited enough for you all, but let me close by saying this, 'I am excited, we are excited,'" Jones shouted.

Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corp., said the casino will be a beautiful beacon on a beautiful location on a hill.

"It's a new day and we're feeling good, yes!" McClenny shouted.

The investment by Caesars and ECBI will "help build a community that is a great place, obviously, to live and to build new businesses," she added.

The casino resort will bring visitors from around the globe, she said. The project will help show the world that "Virginia is for Caesars Virginia lovers," McClenny said, making a play on the state's slogan.

EBCI Holdings CEO Scott Barber pointed out the high expectations for the project, especially at $650 million.

"We're looking for a world-class asset," Barber said.

The Virginia Lottery is looking forward to a "productive, long-living working relationship with Caesars in Danville," said Kelly Gee, executive director of the Virginia Lottery.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we are working in tandem full-speed ahead," Gee said.

Bobe said of the groundbreaking, "We're really excited for this opportunity to partner with such a well-known organization such as Caesars Entertainment for this venue. It's been a long time coming."