Watch now: Leaders tour new Staunton River Plastics facility in Hurt

Representatives from Staunton River Plastics — the first tenant of the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in Hurt — provided a tour Wednesday of the new facility under construction.

The company plans to invest $34 million in the structure that will ultimately employ about 200 people in the industrial park when it opens later this summer.

The exterior wall panels, each of which can weigh in excess of 120,000 pounds, are currently being dropped into place.

The Ohio-based plastics manufacturer is set to use less than 20 acres for the project, leaving more than 800 acres available for future tenants.

Representatives from Staunton River Plastics, Pittsylvania County, the town of Hurt and ARCO Construction took part in the tour.

