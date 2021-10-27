Watch now: McAuliffe brings campaign to Danville's Bibleway Cathedral

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe campaigned in Danville on Wednesday, just after his opponent rallied supporters during an event the night before.

McAuliffe pulled no punches, accusing Republican Glenn Youngkin of filling his campaign with racist dog whistles, including references to ensuring "election integrity" and running an ad featuring a woman who wanted a book by a Black author, Toni Morrison's "Beloved," banned from her son's English curriculum.

"They want to ban books," McAuliffe told about 30-40 supporters at Bibleway Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon. "It is shocking that the he started his campaign on dog whistles, racist dog whistles."

McAuliffe was referring to a 60-second ad released by Youngkin's campaign Monday that has Laura Murphy giving details on her efforts to require schools to notify parents if required books in their child's curriculum includes explicit content and allow students to opt out of reading them.

"Beloved," which focuses on former slaves following the Civil War and depicts the horrors of slavery, won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Morrison would later win the Nobel Prize for literature. She died in 2019.