Watch now: McAuliffe brings campaign to Danville's Bibleway Cathedral

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe campaigned in Danville on Wednesday, just after his opponent rallied supporters during an event the night before.
McAuliffe pulled no punches, accusing Republican Glenn Youngkin of filling his campaign with racist dog whistles, including references to ensuring "election integrity" and running an ad featuring a woman who wanted a book by a Black author, Toni Morrison's "Beloved," banned from her son's English curriculum.
"They want to ban books," McAuliffe told about 30-40 supporters at Bibleway Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon. "It is shocking that the he started his campaign on dog whistles, racist dog whistles."
McAuliffe was referring to a 60-second ad released by Youngkin's campaign Monday that has Laura Murphy giving details on her efforts to require schools to notify parents if required books in their child's curriculum includes explicit content and allow students to opt out of reading them.
"Beloved," which focuses on former slaves following the Civil War and depicts the horrors of slavery, won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Morrison would later win the Nobel Prize for literature. She died in 2019.
Youngkin's campaign dismissed the accusations of racism by calling attention to the Black Virginia legislators who voted for the measure, which was included in similar bills in 2016 and 2017, NBC News reported Monday. The bills passed with bipartisan support before McAuliffe, in his first term as governor, vetoed them on free speech grounds, saying he was concerned about censoring the teaching of classics deemed offensive, the outlet reported.
"Are these Democrats racist?" Youngkin spokesperson Matt Wolking asked in an email to NBC.
The Youngkin campaign has used a remark made by McAuliffe during a debate that he didn't think "parents should be telling schools what they should teach" to rally parents behind school choice and involvement in their children's education.
As for "election integrity," Youngkin has called for an audit of the voting machines used in the 2020 election, even though President Joe Biden's election was legitimate and there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Youngkin has acknowledged that Biden's election was valid.
"He said it's [election integrity] the most important issue facing America," McAuliffe said Wednesday. "No it's not. It's jobs, it's education, it's health care."
Former President Donald Trump, who fueled lies about the 2020 election results being illegitimate, has endorsed Youngkin six times, McAuliffe said.
"He's running for Donald Trump," McAuliffe said. "I'm running for you folks."
Citing his own push for Medicaid expansion in Virginia while governor, McAuliffe said, "I am running against a guy who does not believe in Medicaid expansion and does not believe in a woman's right to choose."
He also touted his previous record as governor, when he moved to restore voting rights to 206,000 Virginians.
"For 102 years, we had a horrible, racist Jim Crow law here in the commonwealth of Virginia," McAuliffe said, referring to a racist law that forbade convicted felons from voting. "If you had served your time, you were never allowed to vote again."
Under current state law, anyone convicted of a felony loses a variety of civil rights, including the right to vote, serve on juries or run for public office. According to the state Constitution, only the governor has the power to restore most of those civil rights.
McAuliffe also pledged to bring high-speed broadband to every home within two years in Virginia and raise teacher pay above the national average.
Virginia ranks last for average teacher pay, he said.
Also, the state needs a more diverse pool of teachers, who are 80% white, even though 50% of Virginia's K-12 students are people of color, McAuliffe added.
McAuliffe also had the largest investment in education in Virginia's history — at $1 billion, he added.
Virginia also needs to make health care more affordable by bringing premiums down, he said. There are 700,000 citizens, including 100,000 children, without health care access, he said.
But before anything can be done, "I need one thing from you. You've got to vote," he said.