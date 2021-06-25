WATCH NOW: Next week it'll be game over for skill machines, a move that angers Danville businesses, players

Carolyn Keffer is unhappy about the ban on skill games that takes effect next week.
"I'm furious," Keffer, manager at the Pure Gast Station on Mount Cross Road, said while taking a break outside the store Friday morning. "They're taking away from small businesses."
Keffer said she will lose customers who come from other communities to play the store's four games.
Starting Thursday, electronic games of chance will no longer be allowed in the commonwealth. That includes 119 games at 31 stores in Danville, according to figures provided by the city from mid-2020, which are the latest available.
"It is possible that there are more or fewer locations as well as more or fewer machines at each location, but this is the list we have in our possession that was complied in 2020," said assistant city attorney Ryan Dodson.
The Virginia General Assembly voted last year to ban skill games, rather than regulate and tax them. However, it approved legalized gambling at up to five casinos in the state, including one in Danville; mobile sports betting; internet sales by the Virginia Lottery; and relaxed rules for charitable gaming operations.
Virginia lawmakers approved a measure in 2020 to allow skilled gaming machines, often referred to as “gray machines" because they seemed to fall within a gray area of the law, to legally operate in the state through Thursday. That came with the stipulation that each machine be taxed at a rate of $1,200 a month to support a special COVID-19 fund.
The machines are a combination of video game and slot-machine, offering a payout based on how well the game is played and thus sidestepping gambling regulations because some degree of skill is involved.
A unanimous tip in the summer of 2019 Danville led zoning officials to require dozens of Danville business operators — primarily convenience stores — to obtain special use permits to operate the machines in their facilities.
Applications for those permits bounced around several different city boards for months and saw mixed results before leaders decided the best course of action would be to wait on the Virginia Assembly to rule on the games’ legality.
For Quick 'n' Plenty manager Tammy Konefal, the skill-games ban makes no sense, especially since Danville is getting a Caesars Virginia casino. The store has eight games.
"What's the difference?" Konefal said during an interview at the Mount Cross Road store. "It's gambling. It's [skill games] really no different than the lottery."
Lawsuit
A state lawmaker has filed a lawsuit on behalf of an Emporia business owner to to fight the ban.
State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, filed a lawsuit in Greensville County Circuit Court on Monday on behalf of Hermie Sadler, owner of Sadler Travel Plaza in Emporia and 10 other retail stores that say the state law would unconstitutionally strip them of a major source of revenue that has enabled them to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
The lawsuit names Gov. Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, but it’s aimed squarely at General Assembly leaders who pushed for the ban last year, the Times-Dispatch reported. They reluctantly agreed to the governor’s proposed one-year delay to allow the state to tax the so-called skill game machines and help thousands of small businesses that say they rely on them.
“What we did in the General Assembly was wrong,” Stanley said at a news conference outside the Capitol in Richmond on Monday, the Times-Dispatch reported.
“They have chosen to pick on the small businessman because they’ve decided that skill games are unseemly, and they’re not,” he said. “They are the backbone of what has allowed these small businesses to thrive in a pandemic.”
Playing
Danville resident Phyllis Stone has provided plenty of skill-game business for the Kwik Shop at 4912 Riverside Drive, where she plays the games every day.
"Taking them away will hurt them," Stone said during an interview at Exxon on River Street. "It will definitely hurt."
Calling the ban "a shame," she said she will go across the state line to continue playing.
"We'll just go to North Carolina," she said. "It'll be more money for North Carolina."
Back over at Quick 'n' Plenty, Danville resident Kaye Foust sees a positive in getting rid of the games, which she takes her chances on about two or three times a week.
"In a way, it's a good thing," Foust said in the middle of a slots game. "I might be able to keep some money in my pocket."
She added that she limits her gambling at the store to avoid becoming too dependent on the games.
Penalty
The law that takes effect July 1 will allow an attorney for a locality to file a civil penalty case against unlawful machines still in operation, Dodson said.
Once the ban begins, the city will send someone to stores that have the machines to verify whether the games have been removed, he said.
"For any location that has machines, I will send a letter explaining the new law and giving them 15 days or so to remove the machines or else," Dodson said. "Then once the period is up, we reverify, and for any place continuing to operate, we will file civil penalty cases."
Those operating games after the ban could face a $25,000 fine, according to the new law.
The city would also contact Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control to have the business's alcohol license revoked, Dodson added.
"Our hope is that the businesses just comply with the clear and unambiguous law and voluntarily remove the machines rather than forcing us to seek the hefty fines and have the state yank their alcohol license," he said.
Other options for the city would be to seek criminal charges against violators, revoke their business license or seek an injunction permitting police to seize and impound the machines, Dodson said.
As for Keffer, the customers she will lose when the games are gone will likely head to North Carolina, just like Stone plans. Some businesses relied on the games — at least partly — to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
"We have played by the rules," Keffer said. "It's still not enough. It's just wrong."