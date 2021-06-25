WATCH NOW: Next week it'll be game over for skill machines, a move that angers Danville businesses, players

Carolyn Keffer is unhappy about the ban on skill games that takes effect next week.

"I'm furious," Keffer, manager at the Pure Gast Station on Mount Cross Road, said while taking a break outside the store Friday morning. "They're taking away from small businesses."

Keffer said she will lose customers who come from other communities to play the store's four games.

Starting Thursday, electronic games of chance will no longer be allowed in the commonwealth. That includes 119 games at 31 stores in Danville, according to figures provided by the city from mid-2020, which are the latest available.

"It is possible that there are more or fewer locations as well as more or fewer machines at each location, but this is the list we have in our possession that was complied in 2020," said assistant city attorney Ryan Dodson.

The Virginia General Assembly voted last year to ban skill games, rather than regulate and tax them. However, it approved legalized gambling at up to five casinos in the state, including one in Danville; mobile sports betting; internet sales by the Virginia Lottery; and relaxed rules for charitable gaming operations.